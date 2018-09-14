Halloween may still be over a month away, but it's never too early to get a jumpstart on costume shopping, especially if you have an opinionated toddler on your hands. I think my 3-year-old picked out what she wanted to be for Halloween all the way back in June — no joke. So here are the best Halloween costumes for toddlers from Party City, so you can make sure your little one get his or her dream costume before it sells out.

I'm not going to lie, I love going all out on Halloween costumes for my littles. It's a great way to express creativity, individuality, and just have fun (okay, and get some great Instagram pics, too). I know that my 20-month-old will have no recollection of her costume, or of the day, but that's not going to stop me from dressing her up like an adorable owl chick and toting her around in my "nest" (aka baby carrier). I mean, it doesn't get any cuter than that.

So without further ado, here are 12 seriously adorable, seriously spooktacular toddler Halloween costumes that you can score at your nearest Party City. While you're there, grab a costume for you and/or your partner, because this holiday is all about feeling like a kid again.

1 May The Force Be With You Wise Yoda Costume - Star Wars $20 Party City This adorable Yoda costume comes with a robe, belt and hat and will be a real hit with all 'Star Wars' fans out there, big and small. Just remember, when it comes to eating all of that Halloween candy, listen to Yoda: "Patience you must have, my young padawan."

2 Cuteness Explosion Reflective Firefighter Costume $20 Party City I love a costume that's all about girl power, and this firewoman ensemble is fierce. Plus, it looks really warm for those cold nights out trick-or-treating.

3 To the Batmobile Ride-In Batmobile Costume $40 Party City You've got to love a costume that comes with a built-in Batmobile. Your little superhero will have no problem trick-or-treating through the whole neighborhood in those wheels!

4 Super Girl to the Rescue! Toddler Pink Supergirl Dress Costume $30 Party City This super costume comes with a dress, sparkling pink cape, and cute leg warmers. If your little one is obsessed with all things pink, this costume will save the day.

5 M-I-C-K-E-Y Classic Mickey Mouse Costume $35 Party City Sometimes you've just got to go with a classic. This adorable Mickey Mouse ensemble is real showstopper from head to toe, and includes a white satin shirt, red pants, and cropped tuxedo jacket with tails, and of course, the ears are included too.

6 A Real Life Unicorn Rainbow Unicorn Costume $42 Party City This unicorn costume is nothing short of magical. The rainbow tutu, arm, and leg warmers will have your kiddo twirling and swirling all over the neighborhood. But the coolest part of the costume is its horned headband.

7 Shark Attack Shark Costume $37 Party City There's shark on the loose and it's ready to sink his teeth into some... candy! I love that this costume comes with a built-in fish rattle for a little extra fun.

8 Love Bug Ballerina Ladybug Costume $27 Party City This is one buzzworthy ladybug costume. It comes with a dress with attached tutu, polka dotted wings, an antennae headband, and don't forget the wand. Your little one will feel like the cute little bug that they are.

9 Dino-Mite! 'Dinosaur Train' Dinosaur Costume $30 Party City If you're little one is in a serious dinosaur phase, this sweet pteranodon costume from 'Dinosaur Train' will be a HUGE hit. I love how the underarm fabric creates some serious wingspan.

10 Let Them Eat Cake Marie Antoinette Costume $35 Party City This Marie Antoinette look is so cute, it could win any costume contest. Plus, they'll get to have their candy and eat it too!