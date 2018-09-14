Party City's Halloween Costumes For Toddlers Are Pretty Epic This Year TBH
Halloween may still be over a month away, but it's never too early to get a jumpstart on costume shopping, especially if you have an opinionated toddler on your hands. I think my 3-year-old picked out what she wanted to be for Halloween all the way back in June — no joke. So here are the best Halloween costumes for toddlers from Party City, so you can make sure your little one get his or her dream costume before it sells out.
I'm not going to lie, I love going all out on Halloween costumes for my littles. It's a great way to express creativity, individuality, and just have fun (okay, and get some great Instagram pics, too). I know that my 20-month-old will have no recollection of her costume, or of the day, but that's not going to stop me from dressing her up like an adorable owl chick and toting her around in my "nest" (aka baby carrier). I mean, it doesn't get any cuter than that.
So without further ado, here are 12 seriously adorable, seriously spooktacular toddler Halloween costumes that you can score at your nearest Party City. While you're there, grab a costume for you and/or your partner, because this holiday is all about feeling like a kid again.
1May The Force Be With You
$20
This adorable Yoda costume comes with a robe, belt and hat and will be a real hit with all 'Star Wars' fans out there, big and small. Just remember, when it comes to eating all of that Halloween candy, listen to Yoda: "Patience you must have, my young padawan."
2Cuteness Explosion
Reflective Firefighter Costume
$20
I love a costume that's all about girl power, and this firewoman ensemble is fierce. Plus, it looks really warm for those cold nights out trick-or-treating.
3To the Batmobile
$40
You've got to love a costume that comes with a built-in Batmobile. Your little superhero will have no problem trick-or-treating through the whole neighborhood in those wheels!
4Super Girl to the Rescue!
Toddler Pink Supergirl Dress Costume
$30
This super costume comes with a dress, sparkling pink cape, and cute leg warmers. If your little one is obsessed with all things pink, this costume will save the day.
5M-I-C-K-E-Y
$35
Sometimes you've just got to go with a classic. This adorable Mickey Mouse ensemble is real showstopper from head to toe, and includes a white satin shirt, red pants, and cropped tuxedo jacket with tails, and of course, the ears are included too.
6A Real Life Unicorn
$42
This unicorn costume is nothing short of magical. The rainbow tutu, arm, and leg warmers will have your kiddo twirling and swirling all over the neighborhood. But the coolest part of the costume is its horned headband.
7Shark Attack
$37
There's shark on the loose and it's ready to sink his teeth into some... candy! I love that this costume comes with a built-in fish rattle for a little extra fun.
8Love Bug
$27
This is one buzzworthy ladybug costume. It comes with a dress with attached tutu, polka dotted wings, an antennae headband, and don't forget the wand. Your little one will feel like the cute little bug that they are.
9Dino-Mite!
'Dinosaur Train' Dinosaur Costume
$30
If you're little one is in a serious dinosaur phase, this sweet pteranodon costume from 'Dinosaur Train' will be a HUGE hit. I love how the underarm fabric creates some serious wingspan.
10Let Them Eat Cake
$35
This Marie Antoinette look is so cute, it could win any costume contest. Plus, they'll get to have their candy and eat it too!
11Cat In The Hat
Dr. Seuss Cat in the Hat One Piece Costume
$30
This officially licensed Dr. Seuss costume will have your kiddo shouting, "Look at me!, Look at me!, Look at me now!" It comes with a jumpsuit, attached tail, and of course, that signature Seussian hat.
12Frankie's Bride
$35
I love spooky costumes and this Frankenstein's Bridge ensemble is totally spooktacular! That wig hat has the potential to be fun all winter long too.