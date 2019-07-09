Nobody throws a party quite like Kardashians. The famous family is kind of known for putting together particularly enviable events, like their over-the-top Christmas parties. But they've also been known to throw lavish kids parties as well. Each year, in fact, fans look forward to seeing how Kardashian kids like North West and Penelope Disick celebrate their special milestones. And this week, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope celebrated her 7th birthday and her party looked incredible. For starters, the bash included a trip to IHOP anda pajama dress code, so I'm already overcome with FOMO.

Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter gathered up her closest gal pals and headed to the popular pancake eatery, according to E! News, which reported that Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, and True Thompson were all in attendance at the unique birthday bash.

As you can see from posts on Instagram, partygoers sported pajamas and slippers to the party, which was apparently Penelope's request. The birthday girl wore a white and pink pajama set from Charmajesty Linens, according to The Mirror. And as you could see on Khloe and Kim's Instagram Stories, Penelope and friends arrived at the party in style — catching a ride in a white limo.

To celebrate the special day, Khloe posted an Instagram picture of Penelope, True, and North together at IHOP along with a cute message about the celebration. "Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties," Khloe captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtags "#Cousins" and "#FamilyOverEverything."

The comments were overwhelmingly positive, with fans gushing over how sweet the girls are.

"I CANNOT," one fan wrote.

"Heavenly little beauties!!!!!" another commented.

"AWE! These girls are so adorable. I just love seeing them," another wrote in the comments

"Lil beauties! Got it from their mamas!" a fourth fan gushed.

Khloe also posted a few photos of Penelope and her little cousin True. In one, the birthday girl is holding True her arms.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

In another, they're enjoying a delicious feast at IHOP.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

Kim also shared a number of photos from Penelope's special day, too. She shared photos of the limo, and North stepping out of it. Kim previously revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that North is a big fan of limos, so it was undoubtedly an exciting day for her, as well.

Instagram/@KimKardashian

Instagram/@KimKardashian

In June, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays together, Harper's Bazaar reported. The girls enjoyed a Candyland-themed party complete with sweet treats from Dylan's Candy Bar. According to Harper's Bazaar, Penelope sported a rainbow dress covered in adorable little candies while North wore a dress covered in candy prints. She also sported fun colors braided into her hair for the special occasion.

Kim shared a photo from the party, which marked North's 6th birthday, with a caption about the girls being "best friends."

Not everyone is so lucky to have such a tight-knit family, but the Kardashians certainly are. Fans love seeing them come together to celebrate major and minor milestones in their lives, and honestly who could blame them? The Kardashians definitely know how to throw a party and don't mess around when it comes to themes. I'm already looking forward to the next family bash and seeing how they top this one.