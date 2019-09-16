By now, the Kardashian family is well-versed in the goodies and opportunities fame offers, and as a fan, I'm used to seeing it all documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But there are still times when I raise my eyebrows at some of their perks, like Penelope Disick's bedroom makeover, which cost a pretty penny. And although I'm a bit taken aback by the price tag, I gotta admit — this transformation looks so cute and cozy.

As part of dad Scott Disick's reality fix-up show, E!'s Flip It Like Disick, the newest remodel candidate was Penelope's bedroom, as E! News reported. The lucky little lady, 7, had her digs chosen for Disick's newest project, which was unveiled during Sunday's episode. The reality star felt compelled to give his daughter's room a facelift because he only gets adorable Penelope at his house half of the time, with ex Kourtney Kardashian taking over the rest of the week, according to E! News.

"The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope," Disick was quoted by Us Weekly as saying in the episode. “Because she goes back and forth to her mom Kourtney's house because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s. And I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.” Aww.

It's a sweet sentiment, and Disick went above and beyond to ensure his little girl was happy with the results. Case in point: Penelope's color choice for the room was everything pink, a decision Disick comically struggled to accept at first, according to Hollywood Life. “My house definitely has a certain vibe and that’s not pink,” the reality star said, according to Us Weekly. “I just think gray is a little more timeless, and she’ll grow into it.”

But since Disick is one to make his daughter happy, he ultimately gave in. And it seems like he made the right choice because on March 26, Penelope was photographed resting on pink pillows while in pink cowboy boots.

Pink walls aside, the dad-daughter duo made plans for a cool chair and a painting of Penelope to be included in the room's design, at her request. I find that so cute, and I love that Penelope feels empowered enough to want her own image up.

And the results? Unsurprisingly fabulous... including a swivel accent chair, an adorable pink portrait of the room's occupant framed just above a bed with the fluffiest pink bedding ever, a cool modern light fixture on the ceiling, and rainbow tape lights behind the bed that give Penelope the opportunity to have different shades glow up the room.

Of course, when it came time for the reveal, Penelope loved it, calling the finished product "awesome," E! confirmed, with Disick's design partner, Willa Ford, noting that the grand total was between $15,000-$20,000.

And sure, you're probably thinking what I'm thinking — the price tag is jaw-dropping. But if you just consider the Kardashian family's large net worth, it makes sense.

So while I could do my own version of this job for $500, all you do is add a zero to get the conversion rate from normal dollars to Kardashian coinage. But in all seriousness, Disick's design sense is truly fabulous, and any kid of yours (or mine) who loves pink would really enjoy something similar. Enjoy your new digs, P!