Joe Goldberg isn't the only one preparing for fatherhood — and thank God for that, right? News broke Monday morning that actor Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together. Kirke shared a touching Instagram post announcing the pregnancy in which she touched on the miscarriages she and Badgley have experienced in the past. A practicing doula and birth attendant, Kirke is now excitedly preparing for a baby of her own.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it," Kirke wrote in her post. "I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

She went on to stress the importance of having a support system when entering parenthood. "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she wrote. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Kirke is already mom to her son named Cassius with an ex-partner and told Us Weekly that Badgley is "a really good stepdad," following the pair's marriage in 2017. “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.” The couple began dating in 2014 and tied the knot three years later.

Along with raising Cassius, Kirke has 10 years of birthing experience as the cofounder of Carriage House Birth, which provides various services for pregnant women. Vogue described Kirke as a "triple threat" of musician, mom, and doula.

The couple's announcement doesn't include a due date for Kirke's first child with Badgely, but the two's many fans are likely waiting with bated breath for further news. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!