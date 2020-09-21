After quietly welcoming their first child together more than a month ago, Domino Kirke announced in a sweet and artsy post on Instagram that she and her husband Penn Badgley are officially parents to a little boy.

On Sunday, Kirke shared a photo of a painting of a heart-shaped womb created with her placenta to announce the birth of their son and also revealed she was 40 days postpartum. "His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum #placentaart," the birth worker and new mom captioned the photo.

Kirke — who shares a 12-year-old son named Cassius with former partner Morgan O'Kane, according to E! News — later took to her Instagram Story where she posted a photo of their newborn bundled in a blanket and napping peacefully beside her.

While Kirke finally shared photos of their new arrival, there is so much that fans don't know about their son. The couple has not yet announced their little boy's name, when he was born, or how the parents are feeling. But one thing is certain — they're probably elated over his arrival. Kirke took to Instagram in February where she announced that she was pregnant after suffering two miscarriages. "Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Kirke elaborated on how she had felt defeated before getting pregnant with their son. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it," she wrote. "I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done."

But they weren't done. Badgley and Kirke were first linked to each other in 2014, according to Harper's Bazaar, and dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2017. While Badgley has remained relatively quiet about his wife's pregnancy, he had nothing but sweet things to say about her in the nicest birthday tribute post on Instagram last year. "You make others happy by you," he wrote. "For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we're married."

Congratulations to the new parents!