It seems like every time I turn around, yet another Duggar is starting a courtship, getting married, or announcing a pregnancy. But hey, TLC named its series Counting On for a reason. For the vast majority of the adult Duggar children, the process proceeds at warp speed. A daughter will court for a couple of months before getting engaged, tie the knot a few months later, and then reveal they're pregnant — all in under a year from the time their courtship began. I'm not saying this is good or bad, however, fans of the Duggar family definitely noticed when one of the adult children did things a little differently. In fact, people are bugging Jinger Duggar about why she "waited" to get pregnant. And it's really not OK.

If you lost count, Jinger Duggar is Michelle and Jim Bob's sixth child and fourth daughter. Now let's take a look at Jinger's relationship timeline, shall we? Jinger met her husband Jeremy Vuolo back in May 2015, through his friend — and Jinger's sister, Jessa's husband — Ben Seewald, according to People. The couple announced they were officially courting in June 2016, Us Weekly reported. Jeremy popped the question on Oct. 11, 2016, and Jinger and Jeremy exchanged vows the following month in November, according to People. So the time from courting to married was five months. This may seem quick for an average couple. However, it's actually pretty typical for a Duggar.

Fans of Counting On probably figured they'd be announcing a pregnancy within a few months of their wedding, just like Jinger's older siblings, Josh, Jill, and Jessa did. But the months ticked by, and still no pregnancy reveal. Her younger sister, Joy-Anna, courted, married, and announced a pregnancy with Austin Forsyth, People reported. Her younger brother, Joseph, went through the same process with his wife, Kendra, according to E! Online. It seemed as if fans were split right down the middle into two camps: those who were concerned about the Vuolos and those who thought their approach was refreshing.

Then it happened. On Jan. 3, Jinger and Jeremy announced they were expecting their first child. As E! News reported, the couple revealed their big news with a sweet video and with an Instagram post.

So let's do the math. From their marriage in November, 2016, to their pregnancy reveal in January, 2018, a total of 15 months had passed. That's practically an eternity in Duggar terms, as many of Jinger's Instagram followers have pointed out.

"Yay!! They are finally pregnant!!" one Instagram user commented on the pregnancy reveal photo

Another follower wrote, "Omg yay!!! Finally. I’m so happy for you guys."

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, "Finally I was wondering if y’all were just gonna use birth control unlike the rest of your sisters. But I guess it happened for ya all in good time."

Still, plenty of fans liked that fact that Jinger and Jeremy took time to enjoy being married before taking on parenthood. One Instagram user wrote, "I am glad you waited a little bit to enjoy being a newlywed. There is nothing like being parents but you also need time to learn and grow as a couple first."

Still, a few voices of reason pointed out that people should just chill with their comments on the timing of Jinger's pregnancy. "You don’t know why she didn’t get pregnant right away, whether it was by choice or they were having trouble for some reason or if she’s had miscarriages," one Instagram user commented. "Please think about that kind of comment for any pregnant woman, because some women actually want to get pregnant right away and it can be hurtful when you congratulate them for a timeline they didn’t plan on."

Here's the thing: The timing of a pregnancy is an extremely personal decision. Like some fans have pointed out, the Vuolos could have been facing any number of obstacles to becoming pregnant — like fertility issues and miscarriages, as In Touch Weekly reported. Or perhaps they simply wanted to enjoy time together. You know, since Jinger and Jeremy went from only being able to side-hug/hold hands under the supervision of a chaperone to being full-out married in a span of five months. Because that's kind of a huge change in itself.

So maybe the next time a couple announces a pregnancy, we should all pause for a moment before commenting. "Congratulations!" or "I'm so happy for you!" are both great responses. Because unless the person revealing the pregnancy has actually divulged the details, there's no way of knowing the journey it took to get them there.

