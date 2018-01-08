People Are Pissed Chrissy Metz Didn't Win Best Actress In A Drama At 2018 Golden Globes

In what might by more of a shock to the fans than the star herself, Chrissy Metz didn't win Best Actress in a Drama at the 2018 Gold Globe Awards on Sunday night, and people are pissed. "There's so many incredible actors and projects out right now," the star of NBC's This is Us told E! News after finding out that she was nominated last month. "I would never presume that I would be in the running." The awards show tracker website GoldDerby.com placed Metz's odds of winning at 9/1, correctly predicting the eventual winner as Big Little Lies' Laura Dern.

This was the second Gold Globe nomination for Metz, who's consistently tackled emotional subject matter in her role as Kate Pearson. This year, her character suffered a miscarriage, an all-too-common situation that requires the utmost care and nuance to portray. Fans were in awe of her stunning, touching performance, and many were absolutely convinced that she'd take home the statue this time around, or at the very least, that she should have. But alas, this wasn't the People's Choice Awards; this was the Golden Globes, and the winner is chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, not Twitter.

More to come...