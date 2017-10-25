People Are Reacting Hilariously To Amazon Key, The Service That Unlocks Your Door

On Wednesday, Amazon introduced a new service that's truly a marvel of modern technology, and to some, also rather worrisome. People are having hilarious reactions to Amazon Key, the service that allows Amazon couriers (and others) access to customers' homes while they're out. Amazon Key works by integrating a smart lock with the Amazon Cloud Cam home security camera to grant temporary access to delivery drivers, so they can drop your packages inside your front door. Customers can also choose to grant temporary or permanent access to friends, dog walkers, and whomever else they trust not to rob them, I guess.

Nobody likes coming home to a rain-soaked package on their doorstep, and it sure would be convenient not to have to worry about copying and sharing your keys every time a friend watches your cats for the weekend, but something about inviting an online retail giant into your home is making some people a bit uncomfortable. I mean, we already trust Amazon with our credit card numbers, our Fire TV Sticks are tracking our view habits, and Alexa is always listening, but being able to waltz right in the front door is... Well, it's a lot to ask. Twitter users are full of commentary on the new technological terror Amazon's constructed.

New service Amazon Key that allows couriers to open your front door to drop off packages. Sounds good to me. $AMZN pic.twitter.com/TyH52FBXsX — Michael Bozzello (@michaelbozzello) October 25, 2017

Yes, I am very comfortable with a complete stranger gaining access to my home after a quick knock. I mean, maybe I couldn't hear them because I was in the shower, and now I'm wet and naked and vulnerable, but the convenience of not having to actually turn my doorknob is priceless!

Amazon Key is a new service that lets Amazon release your pets into the yard. https://t.co/EJ6dMMdWk3 — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) October 25, 2017

The announcement for Amazon Key touts the convenience of in-home delivery and specifically suggests granting access to dog walkers, but further down the page, the company warns that in-home delivery is not recommended "if your pet can access the front door on delivery day." Are we supposed to have some sort of tiered access protocol that only allows deliveries after the dog walker's retina has been scanned, or what?

Amazon Key is a new service that allows strangers to enter your home, hide in your closet, and kill you in your sleep. Free with Prime! — Michael Hicks (@MikeH5856) October 25, 2017

Haha, you fool, it's not free with Prime! It costs $250 to let Amazon into your closet — I mean, just inside the front door and then right back out again.

Uhh... (1) purchase the Amazon Key (2) give Amazon access while you're gone (3) Amazon Team of 5 enters home and installs cameras everywhere — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 25, 2017

Now why would they need to do that? A web-enabled Amazon Cloud Cam with night vision, two-way audio, and artificial intelligence is already included in the Amazon Key package! And for $69 a year, they'll even let you see the footage!

BREAKING: Amazon package theives rush to apply for jobs in Amazon delivery https://t.co/U0IKnGvkSV — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 25, 2017

Don't worry, Amazon drivers are subjected to background checks. Of course, that won't show anything if they've never been caught, but still, should be fine.

Just wait until #AmazonKey drivers start reporting suspicious things they see inside to authorities. CIA and #JeffBezos have a $600M deal. — 7UMMIT MAGAZINE (@7UMMIT) October 25, 2017

Yeah, right, the U.S. government would never use Amazon to mess with us. That's as crazy as the Russian government using Facebook to... Oh, right. Never mind.

Amazon Key allows deliveryman to unlock your door, available to prime members who miss the thrill of shopping on craigslist. — Stephen Pratt (@TheStephenPratt) October 25, 2017

Bonus adrenaline rush included in every order!

I'm excited to watch the 2030 Netflix docudrama about the Amazon Key murders — Larissa Barrett (@larlibarrett) October 25, 2017

If Netflix does even half as good of a job as Lifetime did, I am totally on board.

The new season of Dateline is brought to you by Amazon Key - bringing stalkers and victims together in a hip new way. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 25, 2017

Just try not to look too appealing to anyone with moderate hacking skills.

As a woman, I'm always looking for new ways to allow strangers to wander through my home at their leisure! So I am excited about Amazon Key https://t.co/wz7mnwySvk — Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) October 25, 2017

I mean, I always get a nervous feeling when someone knocks on my door, so if they can just skip that step, it'll be much easier on my constitution.

Introducing Amazon Amazon which allows Amazon to buy things off Amazon on your behalf using Amazon credit and your amazon Identity — yikes run! (@yikes_run) October 25, 2017

Remember the good old days, when Amazon just sold books, instead of inserting itself into every aspect of our lives?

Amazon Key not only allows strangers to access your home, it also streams video to internet 24/7.



I'm sure nothing can go wrong there. — John Q. Public (@Gr8JohnQPublic) October 25, 2017

Hey, they already took over a chain of high-end grocery stores and dramatically dropped prices in order to entice more customers into letting them track their shopping patterns. What more could they hope to learn by watching us?

2013: Look man, Uber makes it easier to get around



2023: Look man, Amazon Key fits with my lifestyle



2033: Look man, Skynet provides order — Mark Birrell (@markwbirrell) October 25, 2017

The robots are coming for us all. The best we can do is raise our kids to learn how to reprogram them, send them back in time, and start over again.