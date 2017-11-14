People Are Shaming Audrey Roloff For A Recent Photo Of Her Daughter, & It's Infuriating

Another adorable baby photo, another onslaught of petty comments from mom-shamers out to ruin someone's day. No matter how innocent the post, the comments section of a social media post is sure to be full of people pointing out any and every thing that they see wrong. Case in point, Audrey Roloff is getting trolled for a baby photo for the most asinine reasons.

Roloff posted a sweet two-month update photo of her daughter Ember, captioning it with a few definitions of the baby's name and the family's hopes for her future:

We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting - hard to stop, ALWAYS believing in the MORE that is within her - and when stoked/kindled by her Creator - able to burn and glow even MORE than she could on her own. Our prayer is that she would be MORE on fire for God as He continues to fan her into flame. Always more.

While the new mom clearly had the best of intentions with her post, commenters managed to find a few things to complain about. One main complaint was the "pressure" that Roloff and the family were putting on baby.

One commenter said as much in a lengthy comment (Note: the "r's" are not my own):

Putting pressure on an infant much? She's just a baby, let her just thive [sic] and grow without all the expectations and intensity! I get it I'm a mom of 2 boys and they r my entire life, I smother them more then I know they r comfortable with but they just have me! They r not exposed to the world like you are doing so just let her be normal as long as she can be before she realizes she isn't. She will forever be in the lime light and all it means. There is something to be said for a little secrecy.

Winning the award for Most Audacious Commenter, another user skipped right over complementing the little girl's headband and went straight into shaming mom for putting it on her in the first place, and bashing her for her curly red hair that Ember would likely inherit, saying:

I wish Momma's would not put headbands on their little babies everyday [sic]. Enjoy the fuzzy little baby head. Ember’s will soon enough be covered in a mess of red curls.

She also pointed out that the baby looked "cold," and "it isn't summer anymore," but I'm not sure what gave her that impression, TBH. The baby is most likely inside, there's no thermometer in the photo, and Ember doesn't look blue with chill to me. But anything is worth complaining about, I guess.

A third shamer picked what may be the smallest complaint possible, suggesting in the comments that Roloff should have ironed her clock-themed milestone blanket before snapping the photo. Ugh. These people apparently have plenty of time of their hands to nitpick and I just can't even with them anymore.

While Roloff herself didn't respond to the hateful comments, there were some good Samaritans who stuck up for her. One user jumped to her defense saying,

Why is everyone saying crap? You don’t know what they do in their house ya the baby might not have a lot of clothes on but it’s for the picture I bet they put more on after but will not know because you don’t see after just leave the Roloffs alone being a new mom you take a lot of pictures.

Another simply suggested that Facebook include a "Get A Life" button for these kinds of comments, and I am totally down to sign that petition. Celebrity moms get a lot of flack from mom-shamers for everything that they do and it's B.S. — I think that Chrissy Teigan said it best when she responded to Kristin Cavallari's shamers on Twitter, saying:

I will never know why parents criticize others so harshly, knowing they'd go insane if they were on the receiving end ALLTHETIME. NO parent out there thinks they're perfect. I loathe these sh*thead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?

Even the well-intended criticism is best left unsaid because honestly, no one wants to hear it.

