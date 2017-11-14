People Are Shaming Audrey Roloff For A Recent Photo Of Her Daughter, & It's Infuriating
Another adorable baby photo, another onslaught of petty comments from mom-shamers out to ruin someone's day. No matter how innocent the post, the comments section of a social media post is sure to be full of people pointing out any and every thing that they see wrong. Case in point, Audrey Roloff is getting trolled for a baby photo for the most asinine reasons.
Roloff posted a sweet two-month update photo of her daughter Ember, captioning it with a few definitions of the baby's name and the family's hopes for her future:
While the new mom clearly had the best of intentions with her post, commenters managed to find a few things to complain about. One main complaint was the "pressure" that Roloff and the family were putting on baby.
One commenter said as much in a lengthy comment (Note: the "r's" are not my own):
Winning the award for Most Audacious Commenter, another user skipped right over complementing the little girl's headband and went straight into shaming mom for putting it on her in the first place, and bashing her for her curly red hair that Ember would likely inherit, saying:
She also pointed out that the baby looked "cold," and "it isn't summer anymore," but I'm not sure what gave her that impression, TBH. The baby is most likely inside, there's no thermometer in the photo, and Ember doesn't look blue with chill to me. But anything is worth complaining about, I guess.
A third shamer picked what may be the smallest complaint possible, suggesting in the comments that Roloff should have ironed her clock-themed milestone blanket before snapping the photo. Ugh. These people apparently have plenty of time of their hands to nitpick and I just can't even with them anymore.
While Roloff herself didn't respond to the hateful comments, there were some good Samaritans who stuck up for her. One user jumped to her defense saying,
Another simply suggested that Facebook include a "Get A Life" button for these kinds of comments, and I am totally down to sign that petition. Celebrity moms get a lot of flack from mom-shamers for everything that they do and it's B.S. — I think that Chrissy Teigan said it best when she responded to Kristin Cavallari's shamers on Twitter, saying:
Even the well-intended criticism is best left unsaid because honestly, no one wants to hear it.
Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.