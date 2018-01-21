People Are Shaming Kim & Kanye For Going Out After Their Daughter's Birth & It's Enough Already

The days immediately following the birth of a new baby are different for everyone. Some babies sleep through the night, others are up and fussy. Some parents drop everything and focus on nothing but the baby, others have to resume business as usual. Everyone has their own normal and what works for them. But, now, people are shaming Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for going out after their daughter, Chicago West, was born on Jan. 15. And it just shows that decisions like these are the subject of scrutiny, just like so many other parts of parenthood. It is, of course, no one's business but Kim and Kanye's how they spend their time, but that hasn't stopped the comments from critics from pouring in and making unsolicited judgements about their parenting style.

TMZ reported on Sunday that Kardashian and West were out on Saturday night at a film screening of Honor Up, and it was the first time they were seen since welcoming their third child together via surrogate. The couple hosted the showing at West's Calabasas office and viewed the film along with Damon Dash, Terrence J, and others, according to TMZ. Considering they were the ones holding the event, I would say it was pretty important for them to be there.

However, many commenters on TMZ's article and associated tweet wouldn't agree. Criticism of the couple ranged from comments about their appearance, to general mom-shaming, to criticism of Kardashian's choice to use a surrogate for Chi's birth.

Commenters on the article didn't hold back when it came to voicing their opinions on the couple's parenting that, frankly, no one asked for. One comment on the article reads:

They spent what, four or five days pretending to be parents before they got bored with their latest accessory? Not bad for these two. Now, back to their mirrors and egos! Was nice while it lasted.

Another said, "The baby isn’t even a week old and the nanny is already on full duty. I wish I could say I was surprised." Others took the photo as an opportunity to criticize Kardashian for using a surrogate mother. One suggested that she did so to save her appearance, writing:

Kim and Kanye hiring a surrogate was fine because as we all know, the most important thing when bringing a new baby into the world ... is making sure the ‘mother’ is photo ready minutes after the birth. *insert eye roll here*

Yeah, well we're rolling our eyes, too, guy.

Another pointed out her inability to breastfeed Chicago, saying, "Epitome of sheety [sic] parents. Nanny doing all the work. Kim don’t even have breastmilk." And yet another apparently thinks that Kim chose not to carry her own child "Oh, so THAT'S why they used a surrogate--so their social life wouldn't be interrupted. And here I thought it was all about Kimmy's health."

Kim has opened up numerous times about the reasons why she went with a surrogate mother for Chicago, not least of which was her life-threatening placenta accreta. She has also explained how difficult it was for her to not carry Chi herself. The fact that internet trolls would go after her for something so personal and heartbreaking shouldn't surprise me, but it does.

All parenting choices aside, people also seemed inclined to comment on Kardashian's appearance. One person wrote, "Kim has turned into total trash. She looks just gross and desperate." Another said, "Kims weave looks like dirty oil rags in the garage. Who told her that hair color looks good?" Come on.

And, in what are perhaps the lowest of comments of all, two people decided to get nasty about North. The first wrote, "Look at North’s violent unhappy wacko mental case face she has always had since birth. She is severely disturbed in the head." To which the equally horrid reply was, "Takes after her dad...And poor little saint who is carried wherever he goes. I predict that North takes the other two out at her first opportunity."

Unfortunately, the voices of Twitter weren't much kinder. Take a look at some of these replies.

