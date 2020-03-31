While the growing pandemic has led to the cancellation of numerous events, certain life milestones can't be postponed. As a result, families are finding creative ways to celebrate things like a new baby on the way while still practicing social distancing. So instead of gathering friends and family together around a baby-themed diaper cake, people are throwing expectant moms "drive-by baby showers."

A line of honking cars drew a curious Amy Litz from her house earlier this week in Santa Cruz, California, where local authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order to limit the spread of coronavirus. But it wasn't traffic that Litz found outside — it was her friends and family, slowly driving by in a parade of cars decorated with pink balloons and handmade signs to form a drive-by baby shower.

"I was just so, so surprised; I was crying the whole time," Litz told local news station KSBW. "I had been looking forward to our baby shower for quite some time and the fact that it got canceled and you know, just shows what great friends and family that we have in our lives and I'm just so blessed."

In Blaine, Minnesota, Bev Johnson told local ABC affiliate KSTP that she'd quickly pivoted the original baby shower plans and decorations she'd put together for her daughter, Jamie, to turn the event into a drive-by fête. Guests drove by, dropped off their gift, picked up a treat for the road and headed on their way, the news station reported.

In Woodbine, Maryland, expectant mom Stacey Wolf was also surprised with a drive-through baby shower over the weekend. According to WBALTV, guests drove up in festively decorated cars to drop off gifts via a no face-to-face contact hand off. Guests then stayed in their car a safe distance away and watched as the mother-to-be opened their present.

"It's definitely a different time, a lot more to think about, a lot more considerations when it comes to getting people together, but that's really important to my family and my husband and I, so we wanted to make sure everyone could still be a part of the big day," Wolf told WBALTV.

Ultimately, some 40 people came out to celebrate Wolf and her family's upcoming new arrival, according to local CBS affiliate WJZ. And while the party certainly wasn't what one might call traditional, it left the mom-to-be feeling more loved than ever. "I was really surprised when I saw the pink and blue balloons and all the cars out here," Wolf told WJZ. "It was an overwhelming feeling of love and support, and knowing everybody was here for us no matter what."

