Fans of Game of Thrones are celebrating its final episode in style. Saying goodbye might be a bittersweet experience, so it might be helpful to have a treat or two on hand to ease the sting. People are tweeting their Game of Thrones finale meals, and it seems like viewers saved their favorite foods for this finale.

It makes sense to go for comfort food during what is sure to be a divisive last episode. "The Bells" left audiences reeling, and its conclusion is bound to be just as brutal. Though some viewers believed Daenerys Targaryen's sudden turn into a tyrant made sense based on her behavior in the past eight seasons, the prevailing opinion was not positive. Episode 5 ended up being the lowest-rated in the show's history, which means the finale has a lot of work to do to provide a satisfying ending. Just in case it doesn't, you can always drown your sorrows in a delicious dinner.

Some fans may have decided to have a viewing party for the finale, with lots of friends on hand to offer support in case of ensuing heartbreak. In that case, a menu is practically a necessity — whether it's your personally preferred dishes or a Game of Thrones-themed feast.

Some members of the audience went for home-cooked fare that wouldn't be out of place in a grand hall in King's Landing or Winterfell; I doubt any Northern lord would say no to a good steak. (Side note: direbeagles would be adorable little monsters.)

Others decided to take the stress of cooking out of their hands by relying on takeout; it definitely removes the pressure in some ways, but if those snackies didn't arrive exactly at 9 p.m. ET, then you knew what to do to the delivery person. Dracarys. (Kidding! Please never immolate anyone with dragon fire for being late with dinner.)

Game of Thrones fans definitely went all out in honor of the last-ever episode. Some of the meals they posted on Twitter would have been happily at home in a food magazine — honestly, check out the mise-en-scène on display with those slices of steak. But they'll have to settle for inciting envy in everyone scrolling through their social media feed.

Posting one's Game of Thrones meal is a tradition that began before the finale, too. There are so many signature dishes on the show that it's easy to find a way to recreate them at home. While you might not actually bake anyone's son's into a pie, you can at least pay homage to Arya's turn as a chef by making something similar.

