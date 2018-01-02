People Think Chelsea From 'The Bachelor' Looks Just Like Olivia Caridi & The Resemblance Is Uncanny

If you were watching The Bachelor on Monday night and you thought, 'Hey, hasn't that girl been on this show before?' then you are not alone. People think that Chelsea Roy from The Bachelor looks just like Olivia Caridi and to be honest, the resemblance really is uncanny. To be fair, many of the women on this show tend to have similar characteristics, that being white teeth, attractive, and very shiny hair. But these two seem to resemble one another more than the average Bachelor contestant.

If you can remember that far back, Olivia was a contestant on Ben Higgins' season. Now, it simply would not be The Bachelor if there wasn't a pegged "villain." On Ben's season, that title belonged to Olivia. She was best known for her, well, not so nice comments towards her fellow contestants, including calling single mother Amanda Stanton "Teen Mom." She won the First Impression Rose, but she was eliminated in Week 6 after a two-on-one date that left her stranded for months on a beach by herself. (Just kidding, she was only there for a couple of minutes before being rescued.) Though she was known on the show as the "mean girl," these days Olivia is more interested in her podcast, appropriately titled "Mouthing Off." That being said, plenty of people on Twitter think she may have been reincarnated as Chelsea.

Am I supposed to believe this Chelsea ain't Oiliva's clone? K. #TheBachelor https://t.co/eWXRQZ6O3D — (@realkdpfan4eva) #

Did Olivia get plastic surgery to be on #TheBachelor again cause Chelsea looks v similar 🤔 — (@krwedone) #

Chelsea is Olivia. #TheBachelor — (@dude_bachelor) #

Who else spotted the off-brand Raven and Olivia in that preview?! #TheBachelor — (@juliaperch) #

Something about Chelsea already reminds me of Olivia #TheBachelor https://t.co/8Wmfu6kLzX — (@bradshawglam) #

It's too early to say definitively who the villain on Arie's season is going to be. But from just the first episode, it looks like Olivia and Chelsea might have more in common than just their looks. Chelsea appears to have taken a page out of Olivia's burn book. She was the first person to grab Arie's attention, then got very upset when her time was cut short, as she said, "30 seconds later." She called the woman who cut in, the same woman who drove up in a race car "The girl that makes all the noise." And the Twitter universe definitely noticed the resemblance. After all, the two women share more than just similar bone-structure and hair styles.

Chelsea is Olivia from Ben's season. #TheBachelor — (@kphipps25) #

chelsea is literally olivia's clone #TheBachelor https://t.co/rYM3hBCwCz — (@laurenleti) #

More to come...