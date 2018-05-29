An all-new season of The Bachelorette is here and fans have now met all the men competing for Becca Kufrin's heart. Naturally, they already have some thoughts on this season's contestants. One stand out was Chris, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida, who looked familiar to viewers. A number of people think Chris looks like Eddie from Friends, and, honestly, they're not wrong.

If you don't remember Eddie, played by Adam Goldberg, he was briefly Chandler's roommate after Joey moved out. Although Eddie seemed like a great roommate at first, even making Chandler breakfast, it quickly became clear that Eddie and Chandler couldn't live together. Unlike Joey, Eddie didn't enjoy watching Baywatch or playing foosball. He also liked to dehydrate fruit for fun. Still, that wasn't too bad until it became clear that Eddie was little...unhinged.

Eddie accused Chandler of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, Tilly, and killing his goldfish, which Eddie then replaced with a Goldfish cracker that he named Chandler. He also watched Chandler sleep, which was the last straw for Chandler. However, when Chandler attempted to kick Eddie out he wouldn't leave and it wasn't until Chandler left Eddie's stuff out in the hall and changed the lock that Chandler was able to get rid of him. Needless to say, Eddie isn't really a character Chris would want to be compared to, but that hasn't stopped the comparisons.

Despite the fact that they look similar physically, Chris thankfully doesn't seem to share the personality traits of Eddie, though he is a self-proclaimed fitness and health nut, so perhaps he dehydrates his fruit like Eddie did, though probably not. Besides the fact that he looked like a character from Friends, there were a few other reasons Chris stood out during the season premiere of The Bachelorette.

First, Chris rode in to the show with a 12-person church choir, which charmed Becca, but then Chris quickly got to work eliminating his competition. He told Becca that he believed fellow contestant, Chase, was there for the wrong reasons. According to Chris, a woman, who maybe dated Chase, told him that Chase's intentions weren't pure. Unfortunately for Chase, his response to the accusation wasn't the best.

"You know, women...," he said without completing what was probably not a great thought. Regardless, what he said was enough to convince Becca to send him home and Chris remained in the game. At least for now. Even though Becca may have taken Chris' advice she's certainly smart enough to know that Chris' intentions in telling her about Chase were purely self serving. And even if that doesn't deter her from choosing Chris in the end, the other guys probably won't be too keen on a tattletale and while who gets a rose is Becca's choice, it won't be good for Chris if all the other guys are gunning for him.

Still, with 20 guys still left on the show, Chris definitely has a chance to turn things around and make sure Becca ends up choosing him. However, although fans find his resemblance to Eddie hilarious, no one's exactly rooting for him to win. They're not rooting against him either, he just hasn't wowed viewers yet, thus he's not a top contender. Again, viewers opinions don't really matter in Becca's decision, but fans can usually pick out the guys that are going to last long and right now the general consensus is Chris will be a goner soon. However, anything can happen on The Bachelorette. To see what happens next make sure to tune in for the next episode on Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.