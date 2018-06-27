People Think Jinger Duggar Already Gave Birth, Thanks To Jeremy Vuolo's Instagram Post

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, do an awesome job of keeping fans updated about their baby news. From cute bump updates to interviews about their plans for parenthood, the couple doesn't mind sharing their joy with Counting On diehards. Case in point: On Monday, Vuolo shared an *interesting* photo that seems to suggest Jinger Duggar already gave birth to their daughter. Essentially, some fans think Vuolo's snap is a low-key hint that the couple's baby has made her debut. Although this theory is yet to be confirmed — considering no birth announcement has been made, of course — it's exciting to think that Duggar and Vuolo are officially parents.

If you've been keeping up with the Duggar baby boom, two Duggars have given birth in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her son in February, while Kendra Duggar welcomed her baby boy in June. Next up is Jinger Duggar, who is due in July.

Of course, it's totally possible Duggar gave birth before her projected due date. Vuolo even hinted at this in an Instagram post from Sunday, in which he captioned a shot of himself touching Jinger's bump: "ETA: soon." The "soon" part seems to imply baby Vuolo could enter the world before July — a thrilling prospect, to say the least.

So, is Duggar's daughter a June baby? Some people believe a photo Vuolo shared to Instagram on Sunday points to yes. In the snap, Vuolo poses alongside Duggar, Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, and a family friend. Vuolo captioned the snap, according to Instagram: "A weekend visit from family."

If you're confused as to how this photo might imply Duggar already gave birth, it could suggest the group visited the couple's home in Laredo, Texas, to see the new baby. The theory makes sense when you consider it's unlikely the family would drive the 12 hours from Arkansas to Texas for a little getaway. It could be more likely the group traveled to Texas to meet baby Vuolo, or to wait for Duggar's delivery.

There's also a possibility the family is *still* in Texas, a theory bolstered by a snap Vuolo shared to Instagram on Tuesday. The pic in question features Jessa's son, 2-year-old Spurgeon, playing in Vuolo and Duggar's yard. "Spurgeon & his little buddy," Vuolo wrote on Instagram.

Yep, all of the evidence thus far suggests the Duggars are in Texas to witness Jinger give birth. "Jessa is in Laredo so that must mean baby time," one fan commented on the pic of Spurgeon.

So, while I don't think Duggar already gave birth, I think it will happen in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Duggar and Vuolo's new maternity shoot. On Wednesday, Duggar took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white pic of the expectant parents posing at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. "We’re so excited to have pictures back from our maternity photo shoot," Duggar captioned the stunning portrait. So gorgeous.

Duggar also provided a clue about her due date in a message discussing the maternity shoot. In a post on the couple's website, she shared:

A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary. While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney. Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures! Here are the results.

Hmm, if Duggar took the photos a "couple of weeks" ago, it's likely she's 36 or 37 weeks pregnant at the moment. Going off of that timeline, there's a good chance Duggar won't give birth until July.

So, here's to Duggar enjoying the remaining weeks of her pregnancy. Although it's exciting to consider Duggar already gave birth, fans should probably cool it on the speculation for the time being. Duggar, like any expectant parent out there, should be able to savor her final trimester of pregnancy in peace.