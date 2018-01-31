Well, folks. It's officially been over one year since President Donald Trump has been in office. And as notable as that is, people can't help but notice something rather peculiar about the POTUS' first State of the Union on Tuesday night. Yeah, Trump's wife and first lady had a lot of people talking, and not just about her outfit. Instead, a lot of people thought Melania Trump looked bored AF at the SOTU, and it's actually pretty hilarious.

Now, there's no way to actually know what was going on in Melania's head, but it's probably a pretty safe guess that, based on her facial expressions, she wasn't having the time of her life.

While Melania was seated next to two of her guests for the evening, she didn't arrive with her husband, breaking a years-long tradition. So when she arrived to the United States Capitol building on Tuesday night, and took her seat looking vastly unimpressed, Twitter definitely took notice.

Of course, Melania has often been the subject of intrigue and commentary with her mysterious demeanor and silence on such huge issues like sexual assault and feminism, but at the State of the Union, she took looking "bored" to a whole new level.

More to come...