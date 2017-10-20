Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt Welcome Their 2nd Child

In this day and age, it is almost impossible to believe that anyone can keep anything a secret, especially when it is something as big as a pregnancy. But, Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt are a perfect example of this. After it was announced that Schmidt was expecting a child in the spring, not much was heard from the couple, until now. On Friday, Us Weekly reported that Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt allegedly welcomed their second child together and the news could not be any more exciting — but there is still a lot that is unknown.

What exactly is unknown? Basically, everything — including when Schmidt gave birth. According to Us Weekly, Schmidt and Dinklage were spotted with their newborn baby at a concert in September — but yes, that is it. A representative for Dinklage has not yet responded to Romper's request for comment.

It was first reported that Schmidt and Dinklage were expecting a second child in March, according to People, when Schmidt walked the red carpet of the off-Broadway play, All The Fine Boys, that she wrote and directed. During the appearance, her pregnancy bump was undisguised and the shows stars took photos with their hands on her bump on the red carpet. But the low key couple has kept a very low profile in the seven months since then.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There is no bounds to how much of a low profile the couple keeps. The couple is already parents to a 5-year-old daughter. But they are so secretive about their lives that nobody knows her real name or the exact date of her birth, other than the fact that she was born in 2011. Throughout the years, Schmidt and Dinklage have been spotted with their young daughter in New York City but fail to say much else.

More to come...