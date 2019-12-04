'Tis the season for spoiling your pets, which is why PetSmart's holiday events are perfect for owners looking to gift their furry friends with a little something extra this year. From photo-ops with Santa to treat sampling, there are plenty of opportunities to get festive with your pawtastic pals this month.

Before Santa Claus heads to PetSmart, the store is hosting "Sample Saturday" on Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time, "letting dogs and cats sample treats to make sure they’ll be the perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays," according to a press release.

Personally, I have my eye on the Temptations Holiday Dinner Cat Treat, which boasts a turkey and sweet potato blend. My cats, Snickers and Reeses, love this brand. But if your pet isn't a Temptations fan, there are plenty of other holiday-themed treats to try.

Once your pet has had their fill of treats, come back a few weeks later to get a free photo with Santa Claus. Photo-ops will take place on Dec. 14-15 and again on Dec. 21-22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time, and owners can receive 100 free "treat points" if they check into the event via the PetSmart app. And don't forget to download fun photo filters to use during the festivities.

Associated Press on behalf of PetSmart

In addition to all the aforementioned fun, there's the opportunity for dog cookie decorating, the chance to check out new toys, and exclusive offers to enjoy.

Of course, the most important thing about the holidays is giving back. And PetSmart is giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase and donate plush toys to their annual toy drive. "The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children’s hospitals, police departments, animal shelters and other nonprofit organizations in their community," according to a press release.

It's important to note each store has its own toy drive, so please inquire at your local spot for more information about how to help.

On that note, Merry Catmas and Happy Howlidays to all your furry friends!