Now that October is in full swing, there are only a couple more weeks to get your family's Halloween costumes sorted out — and that includes pet costumes, too! For many families, having their dogs, cats, and even their guinea pigs join in on the spooky fun is a priority. And PetSmart's Treat Your Boo event is the perfect opportunity to include your furry friend in this year's festivities.

The "Treat Your Boo" event will go down on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time, according to a press release from PetSmart. During the event, dogs will have the opportunity to learn tricks for treats, while pet parents can also fill up a gift bag of tasty snacks (guests enjoy a 50 percent discount) for their pet at PetSmart's Trick-or-Treat stations. And owners can sign their furry friends up for a fun costume contest, giving their animals the chance to win first, second, or third place, complete with a certificate. You know, for bragging rights on social media.

If you're thinking about bringing your pup to the Treat Your Boo event, you might be interested to know that PetSmart stores will also have a Chance the Mascot photo-op available, according to the news release. Talk about a win-win!

Afterward, pet parents can share pictures from the event with followers, so make sure you tag them with the #PetSmartParties hashtag. Bonus: Use PetSmart's app photo filters for more ghoulish fun. Just tap "more" in the menu to find them.

Photo Courtesy Of PetSmart

Last but not least, for those who want to keep the pet Halloween party going, free yard signs will be available at the event so you can let neighbors know that dogs are invited to their homes to trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Sounds like a pretty good time for you and your furry pal, right?

And hey, if you don't already have a costume for your pet, you can always pick one up at PetSmart while you're there. There are a ton of cute, hilarious, and creepy options for pets of all sizes — from guinea pigs to large dogs. In fact, I'm willing to bet your pet guinea pig has always wanted to wear matching shark costumes with your dog. Or perhaps your guinea pig would rather be a mermaid, a pineapple, a bee a unicorn, or a jack-o-lantern, to name a few examples.

Not to mention, that large, orange kitty you have at home is practically begging for you to buy him a lion's mane costume so he can channel his inner Simba from The Lion King. Just make sure that your pet doesn't get loose during the business of trick-or-treating, obviously.

But let's get real for a moment. What's more likely to happen is you'll wrangle your pets into the costumes and then attempt to get a single non-blurry photo before they manage to wriggle out of it. Still, it's worth putting a smile on the faces of friends and family when you show them pictures.

However you choose to celebrate Halloween with your pet, these PetSmart Halloween costumes are a hoot. And I'm not gonna lie: I'm kind of jealous that I don't have a guinea pig of my own to dress up for the Treat Your Boo event.