One star of Little People, Big World is heading down the aisle again and she couldn’t be happier about the change in her relationship status. Within her announcement on Instagram over the weekend, Amy Roloff shared a photo of her engagement ring and it's simply gorgeous. Roloff's new rock is a stunning heart-cut diamond, which looks just perfect on her hand and with her megawatt smile.

On Sept. 20, the reality star revealed that had gotten engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, according to People. He popped the question at a restaurant that the two have visited regularly over the course of their three-year relationship. "I was very nervous," Marek told the magazine. "It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted."

Roloff then took to Instagram to announce the happy news, captioning the photo of herself posing with new ring: "Guess what! I wanted to share with you- I’m engaged! I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES. I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us."

Little People, Big World fans promptly took to the comments section to share their excitement, ooo and ahhh over her new ring, and send their congratulations. One fan commented in all caps, "CONGRATS YOU DESERVE NOTHING BUT THE BEST. SO VERY HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. WELL DONE CHRIS." Another said, "He did good, rings beautiful! I’m just so happy for you two! May God bless you both for many years of happiness."

Roloff was married to Matt Roloff for 27 years before they divorced in 2015, according to Fox News. Following their divorce, Roloff started dating but never thought she’d marry again, until she met Marek, of course. As she told People, "I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited."

Fans of the show first heard about Marek way back in 2016 when Roloff mentioned him casually, People reported. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party, too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”

They’ve chronicled their dating relationship with frequent posts on Roloff’s Instagram page. In August, for instance, they took one of their many motorcycle trips, this time a five-day jaunt along the Oregon and California coasts.

But who is Marek, exactly? He’s a local real estate agent, according to Good Housekeeping, who works as part of a 50-person team at Knipe Realty. He’s never been married before, and the couple first met at a singles mixer, the outlet reported. In December 2017, he joked on Facebook about giving up his “player badge” for Roloff.

As for Matt Roloff, it appears there are no hard feelings hanging on, according to PopCulture, and sent his congratulations. He posted a photo with a friend on Instagram and said they were having breakfast together. “He doesn’t do social media…so I filled him in on Amys exciting engagement news. Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!” he captioned the photo.

Congratulations indeed. Fans can hopefully look forward to many more updates — and wedding planning posts! — to come!