When Amber Portwood first appeared on her episode of the MTV reality show, 16 & Pregnant, it's very likely that no one expected that Portwood would end up where she is today. At the time in 2009, people were introduced to Portwood as an 18-year-old, pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley's baby. Now, the Teen Mom OG star is a mom of two after giving birth this week with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Just one day after giving birth, photos of Amber Portwood's new son are finally here, showing how much has changed since the very first time she appeared on TV screens.

As previously stated, Portwood finally gave birth to her second child and first son on Tuesday, according to E! News. And the couple decided to name the baby something completely traditional — James Glennon. This had been a long time coming. Since Portwood first announced her pregnancy in November, according to E! News, Teen Mom OG fans had been waiting for this day to arrive. And now that Portwood's son is finally here, Portwood isn't holding back about sharing him with the rest of the world, sharing photos of him to her social media accounts just one day after giving birth straight from the hospital, according to People.

In the first photo posted to Facebook right after Portwood gave birth, Portwood looked adoringly at her son who stares wide eyed at his mom, looking super adorable. In the second photo Portwood shared, her 8-year-old daughter Leah holds her little brother (who has a full head of hair for a newborn), looking so happy to be a big sister. The baby could not be any cuter — seriously, see for yourself.

Portwood had a feeling her baby would be on the way. The day before she gave birth, Portwood tweeted to let her fans know that her baby was on the way, according to People, and one day later, she gave birth. But after Portwood gave birth on Tuesday, her Teen Mom OG castmates, including her ex, Shirley, chimed in on Twitter with well wishes for her new addition.

While Portwood and those closest to her are so clearly excited about James' birth, Portwood revealed to Us Weekly shortly after announcing her pregnancy that she didn't know how to take the news when she found out. Portwood said, according to Us Weekly:

When I first found out I was a little scared. I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing, actually and I was really happy within 30 minutes.

Of course, that anxiety turned into pure happiness, and that could not be any more clear from Portwood's photo with her son.

Portwood was a little more experienced with pregnancy this time around, but she still had some concerns. Portwood told People last month that she was scared about becoming a mother and dealing with postpartum depression, especially since she has been so honest about her struggles with her mental health in the past. Portwood told People that she had been on antidepressants during her pregnancy:

I kind of just want to nip it in the bud before anything gets too bad or you go into a really deep depression, which is not good for me right now, obviously. It's just something you have to do to make yourself feel better, and you have to make sure it's safe for the baby and move forward from that.

Her honesty about this can help so many other new moms going through the same thing as her. But the good thing is, this likely isn't the last time that fans hear from Portwood and her new baby. Due to how quickly these new photos were released, fans can probably look forward to seeing more of Portwood, Glennon, and their new family.