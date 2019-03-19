Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has a new Netflix comedy special coming out today, March 19, that promises to be as funny and unhinged as everything else she's done. And one of the things she talks about in it is her husband, touching on their marriage, his proposal, and his diagnosis on the autism spectrum, according to USA Today. In photos of Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, it’s easy to see their tremendous love for one another. It’s also easy to tell that they are hilarious, and one of the most relatable couples around.

Schumer gets real about her marriage, pregnancy, and settling down in Growing, her latest stand-up special with Netflix. The special is great news for fans, many of whom were left disappointed (but understanding) when she had to recently cancel the rest of her tour dates due to the hyperemesis gravidarum she’s suffered with throughout her pregnancy, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," she shared on her Instagram. "... The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

Though it was bummer to hear she wouldn't be performing, moms can certainly empathize with Schumer. But with her new comedy special to fill the gap, fans also get to hear more about love life and relationship with Fischer. And here are few photos of the comedian looking adorable with her man that prove their love is as real as it gets.

When They Made It Instagram Official amyschumer on Instagram Schumer and Fischer dated off the radar until she posted a kissing pic on social media, just a few days before their secret wedding. The photo was taken at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party, according to HelloGiggles. Schumer made no mention of the relationship in the caption, simply thanking DeGeneres for hosting them.

When They Made THE Announcement amyschumer on Instagram The couple managed to keep their wedding a secret until Schumer posted photos on her Instagram account. She looks radiant, he looks happy, and the pups look adorable. Never one to overstate anything, Schumer simply wrote “Yup” in the caption.

When They Made Their Debut Appearance Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following their secret wedding, the couple first appeared together at the 2018 Tony awards where Schumer was nominated for her role in the play Meteor Shower. According to Us Weekly, she also had to introduce a performance from My Fair Lady during the event. They matched in black and looked like they were still working out their red-carpet game. But knowing Schumer, they’ll always keep it real and casual wherever they are snapped.

When They Posed With Sandwiches amyschumer on Instagram Riffing on what a tasty snack her husband is, Schumer posted a photo of the two of them eating with the caption, “It’s my 2 month anniversary with this sandwich! Also #ifeelpretty comes out in one week. #castleonacloud.”

When They Announced Their Pregnancy News amyschumer on Instagram Leave nothing to Schumer's imagination that you don't want to come out hilarious. When they announced their pregnancy news, Schumer hid it in a post about voting recommendations, but gave a big clue by photoshopping her and Chris onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her hand on her bump.

When They Posed For This Sweet Selfie amyschumer on Instagram This could be any couple from down the block, which makes them all the more likable. Sporting casual smiles the couple posed and Schumer simply and hilariously captioned it, “Woof.”

When She Was Caught In The Moment amyschumer on Instagram At the same event (which looks like it was poolside), the camera caught Schumer gazing with admiration at her new husband. In the photo, he looks like he’s trying to hold the phone for the selfie, but he managed to capture what is a genuine and sweet moment between the two.

When They Celebrated Their Anniversary amyschumer on Instagram On their one-year anniversary, Schumer posted a candid shot snapped in what looks like their home of her, her husband, and their little pup. “These clowns have been married one year today and are very happy about that,” she captioned in her usual straightforward way.

When They Got Dressed Up For Halloween amyschumer on Instagram For Halloween in 2018, Fischer and Schumer donned some wild wigs and posed with a stuffed lion to pull off Siegfried and Roy. I can’t decide what’s best about this photo: the flower that makes the lion uber-tame, her prominent blush and eyebrows, or those insistent poses.

When She Went Hard For The Self-Critique amyschumer on Instagram Never one to let someone criticize something if she can get there first, Schumer made a hilarious comment about the undergarment she chose for an outing with her husband to see a show by Colin Quinn. "Opening night of @iamcolinquinn show #redstatebluestate we couldn’t have laughed harder and I couldn’t have worn a worse bra," she captioned the photo.

When They Were Awkward — Just Like Us! amyschumer on Instagram While visiting some beautiful coastline, the couple stopped to take a photo on a hill overlooking the ocean. Using that standard one-facing-sideways, one-facing-front post that never seems to look good for anyone, they look as awkward as many of us do when we think we’re snapping a rockin’ memory of a moment. “This is a couple who loves each other but does not understand how to pose,” Schumer quipped in the caption.