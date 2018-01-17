Photos Of Darren Criss Vs. Andrew Cunanan Prove 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' Was Perfectly Cast

The second season of American Crime Story will investigate the assassination of Gianni Versace, giving more insight into the mind of his killer, Andrew Cunanan. Playing Cunanan is Glee alum Darren Criss and it's a little scary how much he looks like Cunanan. Below are photos of Darren Criss compared to Andrew Cunanan that prove Criss was actually the perfect fit for the role.

Similar to how the first season was based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, The Run of His Life, this season of American Crime Story is based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth, which examined the crime spree of Cunanan in the '90s. Although the source material for the series is non-fiction book, the Versace family maintains that the show, as well as the book, are works of fiction.

In a statement made on Jan. 8, the family said that they "neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace." They concluded their statement by saying the series should only be considered as "a work of fiction."

20th Century Fox and FX responded with their own statement, standing by the work and research of Orth, noting that the book was "heavily researched and authenticated." Despite that, the Versace then issued another statement reiterating that they have nothing to do with the TV show. They also called the use of Orth's book for the foundation of the TV series "sad and reprehensible."

Despite the backlash from the Versace family, the show will still go on. You can watch it for yourself and make your own determinations about the merits of the show. But whether or not the show portrays the authentic story of Versace, they did a great job with the casting of it. Just check out these photos of Criss and Cunanan below.

The Glasses Complete the Look

In this eery side by side comparison the resemblance between Criss and Cunanan is uncanny.

Even Their Posture Looks Similar

These pics of Criss and Cunanan standing side-by-side shows just how similar their stature is.

With Or Without Glasses, The Pair Look Almost Identical

The photo at the bottom of left of this collage could be Criss, honestly. It's almost a little scary how much Cunanan looks like Criss in some of these pictures.

Everything About the Face Looks Familiar

It's truly a little terrifying how much this looks like it's a picture of Criss and not Cunanan.

You can see just how much Criss look likes Cunanan when American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 on FX at 10 p.m. EST. You'll also see how well Criss steps into the role. Although the show is about the assassination of Versace, it also takes a hard look at the life of Cunanan and the moments that led up to the murder of Versace as well as Cunanan's own fate.

Unlike the first season of the series, which focused primarily on the O.J. Simpson trial, this season is quite different. According to Vox, the series actually moves backwards in time, and there's actually much less of Versace in the series and more of Cunanan. The book the show is based on was primarily about him after all, so it makes sense.

There will be a lot to unpack throughout the series, so even if you're unfamiliar with Versace and Cunanan, it's definitely still worth watching — and seeing how well Criss embodies his character should make the experience all the more compelling.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.