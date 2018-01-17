Photos Of Edgar Ramirez Vs. Gianni Versace Will Make You Do A Double Take

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will look into the events that led up to Gianni Versace's murder — specifically what led his killer, Andrew Cunanan, to commit the crime. Playing Versace is Emmy-nominated actor Édgar Ramírez. Although Ramírez is Venezuelan while Versace was Italian, the resemblance between the two is rather striking. Below are photos of Edgar Ramirez compared to Gianni Versace that demonstrate just how perfect the casting of this show is.

Although the new season of American Crime Story is one of the highly anticipated winter premieres this year, the Versace family isn't all that happy about it. On Jan. 8, the family released an initial statement saying:

The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace. Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.

However, 20th Century FOX and FX responded, defending the series and the book it's based on (Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth), stating, "We stand by the meticulous reporting of Ms. Orth."

The Versace family then came back with a second statement on Jan. 10, reiterating their thoughts on the matter, adding details about why Orth's book is filled with "gossip and speculation." They also called the producers decision to use Orth's book as the basis for the show "sad and reprehensible."

Despite the backlash from the Versace family, the show must go on and The Assassination of Gianni Versace will still air each Wednesday starting on Jan. 17. Before you watch, check out the comparisons below that show just how much Ramírez looks like Versace.

Everyone Was Perfectly Cast

Not only does Ramírez look just like Versace, but his costar Darren Criss also looks just like Cunanan.

The Facial Hair Is Spot On

Shout out to the make up team on American Crime Story. They perfectly captured Versace's bearded style with Ramírez's look for the show.

Both Pairs Of Siblings Look Alike

This whole cast will make you do a double take. Penelope Cruz looks perfect as Versace's younger sister, Donatella, and oddly enough you almost see a familial resemblance between the two actors. Despite the family's statement against the series, Cruz claims she spoke with Donatella before accepting the role and the fashion designer gave Cruz her blessing to do the show.

Whether or not the show does have some faults remains to be seen, but one thing's for certain, the casting is spot on. Everyone looks like the person they're playing, especially Ramírez, and it'll be interesting to see how well he plays Versace as a character. Most likely Ramírez will do well with the role though. He's a veteran actor, particularly on the big screen, and it wouldn't be surprising if this role got him his second Emmy nomination.

Although this season of American Crime Story hasn't received the same level of critical acclaim as Season 1, this is only just the beginning. Fans may end up loving the show just as much as they loved the first season, and critics may grow to love the new narrative style.

Unlike the first season, which featured the trial of O.J. Simpson, this season will move in a backwards timeline, beginning with the tragic death of Versace and then seeing what led Cunanan to take such drastic action.

You can see the new season of American Crime Story beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

