Photos Of Erin & Ben Napier Show The 'Home Town' Stars Are Already In Love With Their Baby-To-Be

There is something about the couples on HGTV that make them seem like they have picture perfect lives. It could be the fact that they get to design homes for a living or the fact that nothing seems to go wrong (except when their project breaks the budget) in their perfect southern small towns. Erin and Ben Napier are a perfect example of this. The college sweethearts star in their own show, Home Town, have their own store, and live a picture perfect live. These photos of Erin and Ben Napier show that their life is pretty sweet and is about to get a lot sweeter with a new baby on the way.

If you're unfamiliar with the Napiers, well, you shouldn't be. To put it this way, the couple is like the Chip and Joanna Gaines of Mississippi — complete with their own TV show and tiny town of their own. Erin is an artist and Ben is a woodworker, according to their website. Together, they run Laurel Mercantile, a home goods shop in their hometown, and renovate houses. Season 1 of Home Town aired throughout this past spring and Season 2 of the show will air early next year. With Chip and Joanna leaving TV screens after this season of Fixer Upper goes off air, Erin and Ben will certainly fill the void.

Their meet cute is super cute. Erin, who has written a blog every single day for the past 10 years, wrote in one blog post how she met Ben while attending community college in Mississippi while working on the yearbook staff. Within a week, the couple had fallen in love (they celebrate what they call "Love Week" every year) and have been together ever since. Just look at how adorable they were in this throwback photo.

But just when you thought their love (and their lives) could not be any sweeter, Erin took to her blog on Monday to make a big announcement — Erin and Ben are expecting their first child, a daughter named Helen, together. Erin described the moment she found out, writing:

I was surprised by the overwhelming relief I felt. The hardest part for me was done — the decision had been made for me. I would be a mother.

According to her blog, Erin is seven months pregnant, and has been pregnant while filming the majority of their second season. But Erin expressed her fears and hopes for her daughter and motherhood, writing:

My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.

But it is clear that Erin and Ben are going to be great parents, just by judging from the photos of them and knowing their story (and the fact that Ben has already designed their baby's crib). Their adoration for one another is evident through Instagram photos, shared to Erin's Instagram account.

Now that the secret is out, Erin will have a lot to write about and catch up on in that daily blog — and she already has started. In a blog from Wednesday, Erin described how her husband has been helping her throughout her pregnancy, like making her grilled cheese sandwiches, helping her in and out of the tub, bringing her cold water when she needs it. Ben is such a doting father already. But they already have experience in being parents to two furry children, as they share two Great Pyrenees pups.

The Napiers could not look any more in love, and with their new addition on the way, there is so much more love for them to give. If their life is this picture perfect as it is, then a baby will make their lives even more adorable.

