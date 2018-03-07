Ah, true love. There really is nothing quite like it — especially as it is on The Bachelor, where engagements last about as long as the official recommended lifespan of a toothbrush. A few months after proposing to Becca at the end of his season of The Bachelor, Arie changed his mind and proposed to Lauren B. on the After the Final Rose special. Because I have my priorities in order, I've managed to track down photos of Lauren's engagement ring because everyone wants to know how it compares to the one Becca was wearing not too long ago.

At the end of his season of The Bachelor, Arie had finally decided to choose Becca, though he clearly loved both women. He had the requisite meeting with Neil Lane, and selected a giant oval cut sparkler for his now-ex-bride-to-be. The question on everybody's lips at this point is, naturally, does Lauren's ring look exactly the same? Is Arie allowed to pick two Neil Lane diamond rings? Or did Becca just return the ring to Arie and he regifted it? If so, that would be both savvy and a little gross. But it looks like Lauren got a ring of her very own to match her own personality and not Becca's. Obviously, it is beautiful.

Though the engagements do not always last on this show, The Bachelor always provides the final contestants with a giant engagement ring from Neil Lane. Us Weekly reported that Becca's engagement ring cost a whopping $80,000, so presumably Lauren's ring cost about the same amount.

More to come...