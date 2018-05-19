As if the wait to see what Meghan Markle's first wedding dress looked like wasn't enough, you might have received double the thrill when you learned today that she also had a second wedding dress up her sleeve. And because it wouldn't be a royal wedding without seeing the dress up close and personal, here are some photos of Meghan Markle's second wedding dress that will have you feeling just as swoon-y as the first.

Of course, you may have already known that Markle would have two wedding dresses. In April, a source revealed to Vanity Fair that the actress would have two frocks for the big day. “She will have two dresses, one for the ceremony and another dress for the evening,” they said. “The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive.”

Meghan’s reception dress proved to be much more comfortable than the more formal wedding gown she wore for the ceremony, which makes sense. Instead of the swaths of fabric and boat neckline, she chose a Stella McCartney high neck gown that was a gorgeous mix of modern and classic. It's still a long gown, with what looks like a bit of a train, but it's incredibly glamorous. She also kept her hair up, looking relaxed and happy as she and her husband, now the Duke of Sussex, left Windsor Castle to head to their evening reception.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given that the couple hosted a more casual-style rehearsal dinner, everyone was anxious to see Meghan's more relaxed reception look. True to her sleek, simple style, Meghan's outfit included a Tuxe Bodywear silk bodysuit (not shockingly, it's already sold out) paired with a stunning pair of Birks Snowflake Earrings in 18K white gold. Matching his soon-to-be-wife's look, Harry wore a heather gray sweater over a white collared shirt.

As for the idea of a second dress to don at the reception, Markle may have taken a page from Duchess Kate Middleton's playbook. When Middleton married William in 2011, she, too, had a second wedding dress that was the runner-up to the stunning lace, long-sleeved gown that everyone fell in love with. Like that dress, the second one was also designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, "but featured a much simpler, but equally stunning, design," according to The Sun.

"It featured a flattering sweetheart neckline and gorgeous train, and was worn for an intimate evening celebration with her nearest and dearest at Buckingham Palace," the magazine noted.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And can you blame the ladies? Those long veils and trains are flipping gorgeous, but there's no way they are easy to manage, let alone comfortable.

Markle's first dress was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who is the first female artistic director at Givenchy, according to TIME. Keller created a "stunning white bateau neck wedding gown" that featured a hand-embroidered, 16.5-foot silk tulle veil with flowers that represented all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the magazine noted. "Symmetrically placed at the very front of the veil, crops of wheat are delicately embroidered and blend into the flora, to symbolize love and charity," TIME said. Her shoes were made of a silk duchess satin and her veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to Markle by The Queen.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for details about the rest of the day's festivities, guests at the primary afternoon reception at Windsor Castle were served traditional and locally sourced British fare, including "Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus creme fraiche and croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam," according to SkyNews.com. The wedding cake featured elderflower syrup made at the Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's elderflower trees. And following the formal reception, the couple headed off to a festival-themed private party at Frogmore House.

So, yeah, suffice it to say that Meghan will be happy she slipped into something more comfortable for festivities that, I can only imagine, will carry on well into the night.