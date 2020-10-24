Sweater weather is likely in full swing where you live, and if you're anything like me, you have a full Pinterest board of cute, fall outfits for your kiddos. If you're in search of more inspiration, the royal kids' cutest sweaters from over the years are the perfect looks to copy this season. Whether they're layered over a dress, paired with a button-up underneath, or standing alone as a shirt, the royals have perfected the look.

Along with adorable smiles and silly antics, the royal babies are known for being style icons from their very first public appearances. And with the often unpredictable weather in the UK, the royal family often goes out wearing layers. Cute little cardigans are a staple in the wardrobes of the youngest royals, and for good reason.

All three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children — along with their cousin Archie — are often seen out and about in sweaters. The older royal kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, even wore matching blue sweaters to their school as a part of their uniform.

The pandemic has kept the royal family a bit more out of the limelight than usual lately, so there aren't many fashion moments to gush over from 2020. But fortunately, there are plenty of old photos to tide you over.