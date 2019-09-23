If you tuned in to celebrities arriving at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, you likely had your eyes peeled for your favorite stars and fashion. One couple that frequents such events, however, turned heads ahead of the awards show. That's because photos of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb on the Emmys red carpet are basically the sweetest thing.

On Sept. 22, the Emmy Awards broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Rockwell was in attendance thanks to his nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited series/movie for his role in Fosse/Verdon. And this time around, the Iron Man actress served as his plus-one. Rockwell and Bibb — who have been dating now for more than a decade, for the record — have walked many a red carpet together as a couple. They both arrived on Sunday wearing black ensembles, according to Us Weekly. And based on the photo evidence, they were freaking adorable.

Rockwell and Bibb decided to switch things up a bit by dancing together on the red carpet. Because I mean, you can only stand there striking dramatic poses while staring into the flashing cameras for so long, right? Might as well! Take a look at their romantic PDA for yourself.

Shutterstock

This isn't the first time Rockwell and Bibb have attracted attention ahead of an awards show. In January 2018, the pair opened up about how they keep the spark live in their relationship, according to People. “Communication,” Rockwell told E! Giuliana Rancic — to which Bibb added, “Good sex!”

“Communication and good sex,” Rockwell reiterated after they both laughed.

“And a healthy sense of humor!" Bibb chimed in once again.

Rockwell added: “Yes, humor is important. She’s very funny.”

More to come ...