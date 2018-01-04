Photos Of The Bomb Cyclone Prove It's Far From A Winter Wonderland

To say that the East Coast was hit was a lot of snow would be the understatement of the year — OK, the year just started. But, according to photos of the bomb cyclone that are surfacing all over social media, the coast is being battered by a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice. Meteorologists have classified the storm a "bomb cyclone" because of its sharp drop in atmospheric pressure, according to The New York Times.

Governors have declared emergencies and blizzard warnings in states including Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Virginia, according to The New York Times. Schools and offices have closed down as snow plows and salt trucks roll through streets. Meanwhile, thousands of flights with major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Southwest, and United have already been canceled and major airports like John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia in New York have even closed as the bomb cyclone wreaks havoc across the East Coast, Business Insider reported.

This story is developing...