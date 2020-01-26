Photos Of Thomas Rhett With His Kids Are Too Cute For Words
Thomas Rhett is more than a beloved country music superstar and Grammy Award nominee — he's a loving hubby and devoted dad of two, soon-to-be three. And looking through photos of Thomas Rhett with his kids, it's clear that being a family man is perhaps his favorite title of all.
Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are currently expecting their third daughter together, who's due on Feb. 3, almost one week after the 62nd Grammy Awards. This year, Rhett is nominated in the Best Country Album category for Center Point Road. While it's still TBD on whether his wife and daughters will join him at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night, the family of four did walk the red carpet together at the 2019 CMA Awards, so fingers crossed they do so again. After all, Rhett's two adorable daughters — Willa, 4, and Ada, 2 — did steal the show as his dates.
The country music super star often gushes about fatherhood, having been open about his and Akins' journey to adopting Willa from Uganda in 2017 and welcoming Ada into the world shortly after. And when you look through photos of him with his two daughters, it's abundantly clear that family means the world to him.
Party Of 4
Last year, Rhett and Akins took Willa and Ada with them as their dates to the 53rd CMA Awards in November 2019. While the two little girls shined in their adorable dresses, Rhett admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he had been afraid to bring them along. "We brought them on the red carpet," he said. "I didn't know what they would do, but they did great."
Since the two little girls handled it so well, hopefully this means they will show up at the Grammys, too.
Music Video Stars
Rhett released the official music video for his song "Remember You Young" in September 2019, but released a personal music video for it two months later in November. The video is comprised of sweet home movie clips starring Rhett's two daughters.
Matchy Matchy
More Matching PJs
Kisses For Dad
Flounder, Ariel & Prince Eric For The Win
Rhett and his girls won Halloween 2019 when they dressed up as characters from The Little Mermaid. Rhett made a fantastic Prince Eric, while Willa was the perfect little Ariel and Ada was an adorable Flounder.
Hitting The Road With Dad
When Rhett went on tour in 2019, his kids were able to come along for the ride. Rhett told ABC News Radio in June that life on the road with two kids under the age of 4 is a little chaotic. "It is very stressful, I feel like, to travel with your kids and still know that, like, you're waking up at six, and you're also playing a show that night," he said.
Dad & Daughter Studio Time
Family Vaca Time
Fishing With Dad
The Great Outdoors
Patriotic Cuties
Practice Makes Perfect
Monster Inc. Fam For The Win
For Halloween 2018, Rhett and his family absolutely owned their costumes when they all dressed up as characters from the Disney Pixar film, Monsters Inc.
Visiting The Happiest Place On Earth
Rhett and his family got to see all of their favorite Disney characters in person when they took a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida in June 2018.
Cheerleaders-In-Training
Rhett's daughters are, without a doubt, his biggest fans. The girls literally got to cheer him on from the sidelines when he played during the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys football game on Thanksgiving in November 2017. Who knows, hopefully they'll show off what they learned at the 2020 Grammys.