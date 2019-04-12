It's hard to believe that exactly a year ago, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter named True. On April 12, Kardashian gave birth and fans have been there for her journey through motherhood, every single step of the way. These photos of True Thompson, in honor of her first birthday, shows just how much Kardashian's little girl has grown over the past 12 months. Time goes by so fast.

Just one year ago today, Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, basketball player welcomed their first child into the world, together. This news was announced quietly — a source confirmed to E! News at the time that she had, indeed, given birth. Four days later, Kardashian took to Instagram where she shared a photo of her home, filled with pink balloons, and confirmed the name of her daughter.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy looooooove you True!"

Although so many things have happened in her life over the past year, one thing has remained constant in Kardashian's life — her love for her daughter. You can sense this in the following photos from True's incredible first year of life.

April 2018 khloekardashian on Instagram Although everyone knew that True was born in April, fans had to wait until True turned one month old before Kardashian shared the first photo of her to her Instagram account. Needless to say, fans were so happy because of this.

May khloekardashian on Instagram That same month, Kardashian shared another photo of her daughter (yay) with a filter placed on both the mother and daughter duo. At the time, some people had a problem with this, according to Metro, criticizing Kardashian for already altering her daughter's appearance. Luckily, this didn't stop her from posting more photos of her little girl (thank goodness).

June khloekardashian on Instagram In June, True got to spend some quality time with her cousin, Chicago West. In honor of this, a photo was posted online of the cousins together for the first time, and it (of course) was so adorable. This was the same month that Kardashian also freaked out about her daughter growing up before her eyes (little did she know that there was more where that came from), according to People. "Where is time going?," Kardashian asked on Twitter. "But at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I'm on alert every day to hear her first giggle — I can't wait for the giggles."

July khloekardashian on Instagram In July, the little girl got sleepy in the summer sun (which was documented in a super adorable Instagram post) and Kardashian began defending her daughter from unnecessarily mean critics. In a series of tweets, Kardashian protected her daughter from haters who were saying mean things about how her daughter looked, according to People. "What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?" she tweeted. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are miserable in your life."

August khloekardashian on Instagram This month, True showed off more of her adorable personality, which started shining in the photos that Kardashian shared of her to Instagram. It was this month where fans also got to hear True giggle for one of the first times, according to People.

September khloekardashian on Instagram Kardashian and her family said goodbye to the summer in a big way — by going on vacation to an unknown tropical destination, according to People. Kardashian told fans on Instagram that her daughter was loving the water, which is good to know since she was spending so much time in it.

November khloekardashian on Instagram On True's first Thanksgiving, Kardashian had so much to be thankful for. "Thankful you picked me," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

December khloekardashian on Instagram In honor of the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve bash (and True's first of many) the mother daughter duo dressed up alike for the occasion, according to E! News. "I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post.

January 2019 khloekardashian on Instagram True celebrated her cousin, Chicago, turning one this month. And in honor of the special occasion, Khloé shared a bunch of new photos of the adorable cousins together, according to People. Needless to say, the two will be best friends for life.

February khloekardashian on Instagram This month, True got in some necessary play time with her cousins, according to People, while Kardashian took the time to focus on her daughter, even though other stuff in her life was happening around her.

March khloekardashian on Instagram Last month, Kardashian tweeted that as her daughter gets older, she will never put her in between whatever is going on in her life between her and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, according to Refinery 29. "My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I," she tweeted. "I can promise you that."