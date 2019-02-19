Much has been made of President Donald Trump’s roster of lavish residences, and the time he chooses to spend at them. One of them, however, hasn’t had much focus, perhaps because, while important to his own upbringing, it’s no longer in his portfolio of real estate holdings. And as photos of Trump’s childhood home in Queens, New York, show, even his early years were slightly less modest than most.

According to Mansion Global, Trump's childhood home sold at an auction in January 2017. An ad for the home from Paramount Realty USA reads, "Childhood Home of President Donald J Trump," but also notes that the "property is not currently owned by President Elect Donald J. Trump or the Trump family."

Trump's childhood home is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom (and one half bath), Tudor-style home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, according to Paramount Realty USA. It was built by the Trump's father, Fred Trump, in 1940, according to Mansion Global.

Paramount Realty USA's listing also notes that the "traditional Tudor-style home in renowned Jamaica Estates" also features a brick and stucco exterior and the "old world charm" interior features arched doorways, hardwood floors, a library, a living room with a fireplace, a finished basement, and a patio.

Indeed, photos of the home show an interior marked by hardwood floors and a lot of dark wood décor; it’s definitely an early-20th-century vibe. It's fair to think that the new buyers might have wanted to do a little updating of things like colored tile, a magenta bathtub and pink bathroom sink, for a more modern look. But, who knows, they may have kept it as is.

Bathrooms

Bedrooms

Living Room

Workspace

Dining Room

Kitchen

Den/ Patio

Entertainment Room

The heritage of the home was definitely reflected in the price; Paramount Realty USA noted that its two auctions (one in late 2016 and another in January 2017) generated "a sale at 225% of fair market value." ABC News reported that the sale price was $2.14 million.

The new owner was reportedly a woman who concealed her identity in the purchase through an LLC, according to Town & Country, and about a month later, she put the home up for rent for $4,000 a month. She later turned the home into an AirBnB for a whopping $800 a night, according to Inside Edition, which did a walk-through and noted the abundance of Trump photos and memorabilia, including a sign in the master bedroom bluntly stating: “In this bedroom President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived, by his parents Fred and Mary Trump. The world has never been the same.”

You can watch the full walk-through of the home below:

It should be noted that Trump only lived in this property until he was 4 years old, according to Mansion Global. After that, he and his family went to live in much more lavish homes. As President of the United States, though he lives in the White House, most Americans know he enjoys spending his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort.