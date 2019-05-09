Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are now proud parents of two. The couple announced the birth of their second child — a baby boy — through social media with pictures and a vlog of the delivery. After seeing the pictures of 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani’s new baby, you can tell this adorable family of four is happier than ever, and their fans couldn't be more thrilled.

Kalani and Asuelu have come along way since their initial 90 Day Fiancé journey. During Season 6, the couple revealed that they met when Kalani was on vacation in Samoa. Asuelu worked as a tour guide and activities director at the resort she was staying at, and the two began a relationship there. On her second trip to meet Asuelu, Kalani got pregnant, and gave birth to their baby boy, Oliver, 10 months later.

When Asuelu finally made it to America, the two faced a few initial challenges, but were able to work things out and get married. It was right before their wedding that Kalani found out she was pregnant with baby number two. On the show, Asuelu seemed excited about having another child, but Kalani was hesitant at first.

In an Instagram post last December, she posted a picture of Oliver wearing a “I’m going to be a big brother” t-shirt, and in the caption she talked about her postpartum depression and how it led to her hesitance about a second pregnancy. “I’d sob on my way to work, cry in the bathroom on breaks, then cry once I got home out of guilt for leaving my baby,” she wrote in the caption. “I felt like I was almost out of it when we began filming, and then found out about the next baby shortly after — Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I’m pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant.”

But since then, on social media, Kalani has been nothing but positive about her pregnancy, and with the announcement of her new baby, she posted a clip of herself in labor at the hospital with the caption, “Our baby was worth the contractions.” The couple posted a video log on their Youtube page that followed their labor and delivery journey, and in the caption they revealed that Kalani went through a 7-hour labor before giving birth to their new baby boy, Kennedy, on May 7, at 9:11 am. In the video you can see Kalani’s whole family welcoming the baby, including Oliver, who adoringly met his little brother with kisses.

Kalani & Asuelu on YouTube

After everything they went through on 90 Day Fiancé, it’s really heartwarming to see Kalani and Asuelu genuinely happy, and watching their family grow has been a real treat for fans. After the exhaustion of labor and delivery wear off, I’m sure the couple will post more pictures of their new son. So, if you want to see more of baby Kennedy, keep your eyes peeled to their Instagram and Youtube pages in the upcoming weeks.