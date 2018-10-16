These days, fathers are more involved in kids' lives than ever before — which is a fantastic trend, if you ask me. With that said, there are still people out there who believe caring for an infant is largely "women's work," meaning some dads still leave the bulk of the baby business to moms. (Which, whatever; how a couple splits their responsibilities is between them.) However, Piers Morgan called babywearing emasculating on Twitter, and people are not having it.

On Monday, Oct. 15, the Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter with head-scratching commentary about a photo of actor Daniel Craig — who is the most recent man to portray famous character James Bond, in a series of movies — out and about with his infant daughter, BuzzFeed reported. The photo features Craig wearing his infant in a baby carrier. (For the record, Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, welcomed their first child together in September, according to People.) To most people, nothing special really pops out of the snapshot; it's just a dad taking care of his child. However, Piers Morgan saw it differently, writing, "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! # papoose # emasculatedBond."

If your reaction was anything like mine, then you were probably all like ...

Because last time I checked plenty of men cared for their children. (Or did I miss the memo, and that's somehow not considered "manly" anymore?) Let's just say Twitter didn't allow Morgan's offensive hashtag to go unnoticed.

One Twitter user's excellent use of sarcasm should be commended. They wrote, "I agree with Piers Morgan. What kind of father carries his own baby? When handed his baby a real man will SWAT IT TO THE GROUND and then do 50 push-ups THE NON GIRLY KIND to show that baby what a REAL DAD IS." LOL. My thoughts, exactly.

Another Twitter user took a different approach, writing, "Proud to wear my kid all day every day. If you’re not secure enough in your masculinity to wear your kid, well... there’s something wrong with your idea of what it is to be a man."

Another Twitter user pointed out, "Some would argue the most masculine picture Bond has ever been in.. #itsnotthe50s." Amen!

To further drive the point home of just how out-of-touch Morgan is when it comes to babywearing and "manliness," he followed up his offensive tweet by calling for a new James Bond. Specifically, he wrote, "One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose...."

I mean, is this guy serious? Or does he just enjoy pissing people off with ridiculous statements? I honestly have no idea.

Yet again, Twitter users tried to reason with him. (But I have a feeling it fell on deaf ears.) A fellow father wrote, "This is silly man, I carried both my infant son and daughters in said device. actually pretty practical, and infinitely better than carrying them in those car seats."

Another Twitter user commented, "Your comments make you sound like Mr 1950's! Most of us have moved on, you obviously haven't."

What's even more perplexing, to me, is that Piers Morgan is a father himself. He has a 6-year-old daughter with his wife Celia Walden, and three sons — ages 24, 20, and 17 — with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, according to the Daily Mail. Has he never been seen in public with any of his children? Or pushed them in a stroller?

Regardless of Morgan's own issues with the definition of masculinity, I'd like to say it one more time for those in the back: A father caring for his child does not make him less manly. Babywearing is convenient and practical while on the go — not to mention it's soothing for little ones to snuggle up close to their parents. So babywear on, Daniel Craig. Because Morgan is seriously out of touch with reality.