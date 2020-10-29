Every time a truck pulls into my driveway, my kids perk up. They smile and wave at the driver, whom they know by name. "Hi! What did you bring? Is it something for me?!" There's just something special about getting a package, and little ones will be able to celebrate that universal feeling when Disney Junior's new show Pikwik Pack premieres with two back-to-back episodes in November.

Produced by Guru Studio — the same studio behind favorites like PAW Patrol and True and the Rainbow Kingdom — Pikwik Pack follows the adventures of Suki the hedgehog, Axel the raccoon, Tibor the hippo, and Hazel the cat as they bring packages to everyone in town. Heartwarming, entertaining, and educational, the show teaches viewers about following directions, weather, and geography as well as the need to come together to achieve common goals.

Pikwik Pack's heroes are familiar to many of us who have relied now more than ever on delivery services to stay safe and socially distant during the pandemic. The show highlights just how essential these essential workers are, and the happiness they bring to their friends and neighbors.

And ahead of the show's premiere on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW, Disney Junior has given Romper an exclusive peek at Pikwik Pack. In the clip below, you can see the adorable characters get ready to deliver a package to three polar bears named Pauly, Peter, and Patrick. Yes, it's adorable.

"Parcel delivery is increasingly becoming a central part of families’ daily lives," creator Frank Falcone said in a recent press release. "In the town of Pikwik, kids get to witness firsthand the important role that package delivery plays in bringing communities together."

Indeed, kids will love the colorful cast of adorable characters (and, of course, their cool vehicles) and learning that, even when things are hard, great things can happen when we work together.

Pikwik Pack premieres on Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW.