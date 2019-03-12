Pillsbury Flour Recalled Due To Risk Of Salmonella

If you're thinking about baking any treats soon, you might want to check your supplies first. There's a major recall that might seriously affect you plans, whether you're going the sweet or savory route. Pillsbury flour is being recalled due to risk of salmonella.

Hometown Foods Company is recalling Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to potential salmonella contamination. The flour in question was sold at Publix and Winn-Dixie stores, according to USA Today.

No other Pillsbury products have been affected by the recall and so far, no one has been made sick, according to the recall notice on Winn-Dixie website.

The lot numbers of the affected bags are 8 292 and 8 293 with best if used by dates of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020.

"Safety is paramount to our company and we regret any inconvenience that the recall caused," Dan Anglemyer of Hometown Food Company tells Romper by email. "I would echo the FDA’s tweet that 'regardless of brand, flour can contain bacteria.' Our hope is that people are careful and take proper care in their preparation of food when using flour."

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," Publix announced in their recall notice. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund."

About 12,185 cases of affected flour were distributed in total, according to CBS News.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this caused and are offering replacement coupons for your product," Hometown Food Company said in a statement published to its website. "Please call our 800 number (1-800-767-4466). We remain committed to producing the high-quality products you expect."

Salmonella is a serious risk to consumers, and can be potentially deadly, according to the Mayo Clinic. It attacks the intestinal tracts and can cause bloating, diarrhea, blood in stool, abdominal cramps, fever, and chills. These symptoms usually present after 72 hours of ingesting the contaminated food.

And while these symptoms usually clear up on their own, it can require hospitalization, according to WebMd, though that's rare. You can also develop complications related to infections or dehydration, and these may also require medical attention.

It's been a big year for recalls. Chef Boyardee also recalled its beef ravioli bowls, which were mistakenly labeled as chicken and rice with vegetables, according to USA Today. Additionally, three of the most popular cereal flavors from Nature's Path were recalled due to possible gluten contamination.

And a few weeks ago, select deli meats were recalled due to possibility of plastic pieces within the product, according to NBC New York.

It's enough to make any consumer want to purge their cabinets and fridge and start fresh.

So, why all the recalls? If it seems like there have been a lot lately, you're not wrong. That's because the technology that the Center for Disease Control is better than ever and the way they are tracking and containing outbreaks is now more efficient, according to Chicago Tribune. Which means, they're catching a lot more due to a better ability to detect potentially dangerous products.

Even so, for every one product recalled, there are 20 others that go under the radar, Jory Lange, an attorney who specializes in food safety, told the Chicago Tribune.

Bottom line, keep up to date on all recalls and always handle food safely in order to keep you and your family safe. And if you have any Pillsbury Unbleached Flour that meets the recall criteria, do not use it. If you're not sure, call your local store. Better safe than sorry.