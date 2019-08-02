When Jessica Simpson shared on Instagram that she let her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, dye her hair, some of her followers had some less-than-lovely things to say about it all. But, fortunately, there were many who came her defense, including fellow pop star Pink, who defended Jessica Simpson with a perfectly sassy message to the "parent police."

Simpson debuted her daughter's dyed locks in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing that her daughter was inspired to dye the ends of her hair purple and pink by the Disney film franchise The Descendants. However, as People reported, instead of saying "how cute!" or recognizing that Simpson supported her daughter expressing her creativity, some people criticized the mom of three for allowing the 7-year-old somehow "ruin" her hair.

Pink, however, promptly stepped up in support of the mom of three — and Pink did this in the coolest way possible. On Thursday, Pink took to Instagram where she shared photos of her coloring her 8-year-old daughter's hair blue. "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," she wrote in the caption on Instagram. "So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdon'tcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelypeople"

The best thing is, the "parenting police" can't even come for Pink or try to critique her because the comments of the Instagram post are turned off. Amazing.

Pink knows a thing or two about being mom-shamed. Since becoming a mom to her two kids —8-year-old daughter, Willow, and 2-year-old son, Jameson — she's been criticized multiple times for letting her kids be kids. But, in mid-July, Pink finally said "enough" to the criticism, and turned off her Instagram comments for good, according to Us Weekly. "Just a friendly reminder to those of you who need it: there will be no more comments on this page!," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "Hahahaha! Looks like you're going to have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever."

It's awesome to see moms supporting other moms, and it's even cooler to see one iconic pop star supporting another major pop star. People who grew up listening to these stars are now having kids themselves and certainly understand the importance of having some kind of support and someone in your corner. Needless to say, Pink standing in solidarity with Simpson is a total badass mom move.

Pink is also no stranger to getting creative with fun hair colors. When the singer first came on everyone's radar in the early 2000s, for instance she had bright pink hair to match her moniker, according to Billboard. This set her apart from other pop stars at the time, like Simpson. What's more, her daughter Willow is also a fan of fun hair. In 2016, in fact, Pink revealed on Instagram that her 5-year-old daughter had dyed her bangs pink — and looked amazing.

It's awesome to see Pink come to Simpson's defense in such a powerful and sassy way. And as a perk, both of their daughters get head back to school with have some pretty fun hair.