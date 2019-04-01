Pink doesn't mess around when it comes to mom-shamers. She's been known to hit back at critics of how she and husband Carey Hart raise their children, and fans love her for it. Recently, Pink fired back at trolls criticizing a photo of her son without a diaper on, as noted by People, calling shamers "f****** disgusting" and I, for one, am with her.

On Sunday, Pink shared a picture on Instagram of Jameson near a pool without a swim diaper on. For whatever reason, the picture upset some people, and the "What About Us" singer received an influx of hateful messages and comments, which she addressed in a separate post on the social media site. Pink said, "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there."

She went on to reveal that many of the rude comments she received were "about my baby's penis," writing, "Are you for real?" Pink said in her caption that she "didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper," like "any normal mother at the beach." She shared the message along with another nude photo of her son, this time seen kneeling alongside her and sister Willow Sage with his penis scribbled out.

Pink said she deleted the initial photo because of how "disgusting" the comments on it were. She also disabled comments on the rest of her posts, because she's had enough of the mom-shaming. I don't blame her. A mother can only take so much. She said in her subsequent Instagram post, "shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring." Pink then made a joke about the image she shared along with her anti-shaming message, teasing that she and her kids "obviously caught and abused," the pelican in the picture "before dangling baby penis in its face." It's clear that Pink has had enough of the constant backlash she faces on social media in regards to her kids.

Pink regularly shares photos with her kids on Instagram, despite the negativity it often brings. Earlier this month, the musician was shamed for sharing a photo of herself sitting down to eat with Hart and her kids. In the caption, she revealed that while she tours she tries to sit down with her family "At least twice a week," joking that "it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy." In the photo, her son can be seen making a funny face, suggesting he was over the sit down dinner. Comments by Celebs captured an exchange between a commenter and Pink, that started when the commenter took issue with the fact that the singer documented the dinner "on ig," contradicting Pink's desire to "shut the door to the outside world." The award winning recording artist fired back, telling the commenter to "f*cko."

"yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D**CHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f*cko," she replied, prompting the commenter to reply, "and well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville...still love the music."

Pink ended the argument by saying, "that doesn't change my answer. That just makes you confused."

Prior to that, Pink defended her husband after he came under fire from parenting police online for posting a photo of his son riding with him on a dirt bike without a proper helmet, USA Today reported. Amid the drama, Pink shared a photo of her son on Instagram with chocolate smeared across his face joking, "Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you." She then responded to commenters defending the backlash against Hart in the comments, telling them they "sound so well informed on the performance of my husband as a father."

"Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development?," she wrote, according to USA Today, before questioning one commenter's "credentials in Parenting expertise," asking, "Are you a perfect parent?"

This kind of realness is what fans have come to expect and love from Pink. Now that she's disabled comments on her Instagram post, fans can simply bask in how adorable her family is without any of the drama from mom-shamers.