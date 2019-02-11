Pink was nominated for her 20th Grammy Award this year in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her stunning work on Beautiful Trauma. Alas, she had some stiff competition, including Ariana Grande, whose album Sweetener ultimately took the prize. But Pink had the best reaction to losing at the Grammys in recent memory, and it's one every mom can relate to.

"I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," the 39-year-old singer/songwriter joked on Twitter, adding, "I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."

The bath time baby in question was her two-year-old son Jameson Moon Heart, younger sibling to seven-year-old Willow Sage. And while it's a total bummer that he's sick on Grammys night, it sounds like Pink was perfectly happy to spend a the night at home with her family, especially after the busy week she's had. On Feb. 5, she received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — sandwiched between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jackie Chan, according to People — and her whole family was there to cheer her on.

Said Pink when accepting her star on the Walk of Fame:

It’s been two decades and it’s been meaningful and it’s been awesome. Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me. And that is ‘to thine own self be true’ … There is a power in believing in yourself — you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest of the funniest or the most talented … if you’re stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard — no one else can ever be you. Today is an absolute honor. Today proves that.

The next day, she debuted a new song called "Walk Me Home" on Ellen, according to Entertainment Weekly, and the day after that, she performed a show at Hollywood Palladium before an intimate crowd of 5000. Needless to say, staying home on Grammys night sounds like a well-deserved break from the hectic past few days she's had. And she's in good company, too. Fellow parent Chrissy Teigen tweeted out a photo of her husband Jon Legend snuggled up on the couch, captioning it, "no Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy."

The award Pink lost tonight was Grande's first Grammy win, but she wasn't in attendance either. Grande reportedly got into a dispute with producers. According to Variety, a compromise was struck in which her new single, "7 Rings," would be incorporated as part of a medley, but Grande ultimately pulled out after she alleged producers exerted too much control over her set. She tweeted out a clarifying thread, saying, in part, "it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend." The Best Pop Vocal Album category wasn't televised this year, but Pink still showed support for her fellow nominees amidst controversy, and, to be honest, it seemed like a popular year to stay home.