Pink is known for keeping it real, whether it's in interviews, on stage, or on Instagram. The "What About Us" singer recently gave fans a glimpse into her daily life via the social media platform, showcasing how difficult it can be to gather for family dinner. And then Pink slammed a mom-shamer criticizing her for posting a family photo, because apparently moms just can't win.

The 39-year-old shared a picture of herself, husband Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, sitting down for dinner, revealing that it's a tradition while she's on tour that she and her family share dinner "at least twice a week." Pink went on to joke that the custom "makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy," which was a nod to her 2-year-old son's funny face in the photo. She used the hilarious, and all too relatable, hashtag, "#lastedsevenminutes." According to Comments by Celebs, some commenters took issue with the fact that Pink posted the supposed intimate family moment on Instagram, rather than savoring it — no matter how shortlived it was.

"Except it's posted on ig," the mom-shamer wrote, apparently weighing in on Pink's claim that they shut out "the outside world." The Grammy Award-winning musician responded, according to People, "yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D**CH* BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f*ck*." The commenter replied that they were "coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville," to which Pink said, "that doesn't change my answer. That just makes you confused."

Pink is open with fans about her journey in parenting, especially how she juggles touring and motherhood. On Friday, the singer shared a photo of her kids cuddled inside a fort in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a day off from her Beautiful Trauma tour. Her daughter was all smiles, while Jameson appeared to be getting cozy.

"Fort city," she captioned the image.

She has also shared photos of her kids standing by backstage while she performed. In a recent image of her son watching her from behind the scenes, she commented on his "cuteness," gushing that it was "too much" in one body. Another photo of her hanging out with both her kids backstage was captioned, "Shooting the sh*t before the first show."

When she's not traveling the country with her brood, Pink and Hart are spending time with them at home or outside. In December 2018, the BMX pro shared a picture on Instagram of their little boy mounted on a dirt bike with him, which drew criticism similar to that Pink recently faced. While Hart noted that he's "a professional," critics were still worried for the boy's safety, per Too Fab, and questioned where his "motorcycle helmet" was. Another said, "A professional would never put his Son in that kind of danger," adding that "It only takes a second to change your entire life." Pink hit back at the concerned commenters, USA Today reported, asking, "how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent?"

"You sound so well informed on the performance of my husband as a father," she responded, according to USA Today. "Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development?"

Pink continued, per Too Fab, "Are you a perfect parent? Sh*t, are you even a parent? ... These are bold statement[s] from a social media spectator ... God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f*ck*ng stranger."

Keeping it real about parenting online can be tricky, but all moms could take note from Pink about dealing with shamers on social media. She continues to expertly shut them down — each and every time they come for her.