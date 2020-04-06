Two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Pink and her son are recovering from their coronavirus diagnosis. The "So What" singer and 3-year-old Jameson had been showing symptoms for the respiratory disease and fortunately, after following doctor's orders and staying at home, they're both fortunately on the mend.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor," Pink wrote in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Friday evening. "Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink went on to say that "it is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible." Coronavirus testing kits still remain in short supply, as NPR recently reported, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is "aggressively pushing new options" for quicker results, like a simple finger prick blood test, according to The Associated Press.

"This illness is serious and real," Pink continued. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

In an Instagram Live video over the weekend, as E! News reported, Pink said she had paid for herself and her son to be tested for COVID-19, and that 3-year-old Jameson "had the worst of it."

"There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life," she said. "It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this... Jameson's been really really sick. I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the last three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It's been a rollercoaster it's been a different rollercoaster for both of us."

The 40-year-old "Beautiful Trauma" singer, who also shares 8-year-old daughter Willow with her husband Carey Hart, revealed that she's donated a total of $1 million: $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia "in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years" and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," Pink wrote. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.