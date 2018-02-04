Pink got the special treat of singing the national anthem during a Super Bowl in which her hometown team was the favorite to win, but she nailed it, as far as Twitter was concerned, before she even sang a note. Pink's gum at the Super Bowl has Twitter shook.

She followed up Leslie Odom Jr., who performed a moving rendition of "America, the Beautiful" with ComMUSICation and the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs, two Twin Cities-based children's choirs. Pink, who has been battling the flu and bailed out of singing her hit "Beautiful Trauma" in the middle of the song during her pre-Super Bowl concert, looks like she was chewing gum or maybe sucking on a lozenge right before she began the National Anthem. Unfortunately, she didn't ditch it before getting up on stage and was forced to spit it out onto the field. It was just moments before she was due to start singing, so cameras had already closed in on her and caught the whole thing. She delicately plucks the candy out of her mouth and politely drops it onto the field before giving a big smile and starting in on "The Star Spangled Banner." Needless to say, it made a hilarious gif.

