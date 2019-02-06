Every entertainer who comes to Los Angeles dreams of it: Their own star on the Walk of Fame. Today, another spot was dedicated on Hollywood's "Boulevard of Dreams," as the movie capitol's Hollywood Boulevard is called... but it was Pink's message to her kids at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that will really make you bawl.

The music star received her honor on the famed sidewalk between Jackie Chan's and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's, as Variety noted, with entertainers Ellen Degeneres and Kerri Kinney-Silver introducing her.

In a moving speech, Pink (who was born Alecia Moore in Doylestown, PA., according to NBC 4 Los Angeles) talked about coming to L.A. many years ago, but always holding onto her own inner strength and personal uniqueness, as Toofab detailed.

"Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me and that is, to thine own self be true," the website noted her saying. "... If you're stubborn and you don't give up and work really hard, no one else can ever be you."

As if that weren't emotional enough, the three-time Grammy Award winner (per NBC 4) turned to husband Carey Hart and exclaimed, "he's so cute," before calling Hart her "muse," as Toofab reported.

Variety on YouTube

"If he didn't piss me off all the time, I'd have not much to say," the singer chuckled of her longtime spouse, the website added. "Thank you. I literally would not be standing up here if not for you, so never change."

Then, in the most emotional moment, she thanked her two children, Willow and Jameson. "You guys are my stars and I would never shine without you," Pink said.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Variety noted, Pink's enduring career owes a lot to her versatility as a musician, and her ability to meld such elements as rock, soul, and pop.

“I write about the stuff I’m insecure about and the pain I’m feeling and how messy it is to manage a relationship and how f*ck*ng hard it is to relate to another human being," she told the outlet.

As Us Weekly confirmed, the 39-year-old's brilliant career has included seven albums, 34 music videos, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards. She is also up for a 2019 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her newest project, Beautiful Trauma, according to the outlet.

As she shared with Variety, back in the early days of her career when she was considered a one-hit wonder, she dreamed of being an artist whose work would stand the test of time. Well, mission accomplished. "I have become a touring artist," she told the outlet. "I have achieved exactly what I wanted to achieve."

In addition to having made her professional dreams come true, the musician seems to have reached a point of stability in her personal life. As News.com of Australia noted, Pink's ups and downs with Hart, including her 2008 hit about one breakup, So What, have evolved into less-heated conversations to resolve conflicts.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer has also become something of a feminist role model, the website noted, for her 2017 viral speech in which she answered Willow's concern about not being beautiful enough. Pink told her daughter that she, too, had similar concerns when she was younger, but didn't change how she looked... and now sells out arenas.

All the best to Pink and her family. She is an amazing artist and an inspiring mom.