If anyone can get you to share your most embarrassing moments on national television, it's Ellen DeGeneres. Her deceptively encouraging smile has gotten the dirt on more than one celeb, and the world's favorite edgy mama is no exception. In fact, Pink's story about slashing her husband's tires on Thanksgiving is a perfect example of how DeGeneres gets people to open up on her show, but it is also proof that Pink isn't afraid to live her feelings out loud.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink joined the talkshow host in a game of "Burning Questions." When asked what was the dumbest way she'd ever hurt herself, Pink revealed that she had once received stitches after cutting herself while slashing her husband Cary Hart's tires, as People reported. And when DeGeneres asked how old Pink was at the time, the singer said, “It was not long ago.” But to provide context, Pink said, “It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful.” TBH, I think everyone can agree with that.

She went on to explain to DeGeneres how the incident ended with her in the hospital. “I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much,” she said. “And the second one I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.” Ouch. She also told DeGeneres that she ended up with 13 stitches.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

But in case you're worried, it looks like Pink's hand is all healed up — and she and Hart seem to be doing pretty well, too.

On Thursday, she shared a sweet snap of the two of them celebrating Valentine's Day, along with a caption that expressed exactly how she was feeling:

Happy f— Valentine’s Day. And also if there isn’t some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind.

Along with sharing her feelings on love and marriage, Pink has made a name for herself as one honest mother. She often shares the highs and the lows of raising her two littles, an experience that is equal parts enjoyment and exhaustion.

Speaking with Redbook in May, Pink shared how she is teaching her daughter Willow Sage to accept and express her emotions, just like her mom does.

"Willow won't cry ever, and it annoys me to no end," she told the magazine. "One day I had a sit-in at her school because I knew she was upset and she wouldn't talk to me. I sat down on the pavement and I was like, 'I'm not moving until you tell me about your feelings, because this is going to be a lifelong conversation for you and me and you have to learn to let me in.' Pink continued, "Without batting an eye, she goes, 'I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours.'"

Whether she's letting them come out through her powerful music, or finding hilarious catharsis through slashing her hubby's tires, Pink knows how to express her emotions. Together, she and Hart hope to teach their kids that it's OK to be true to yourself.

In April, Pink spoke with People about how they go about teaching such an important lesson. When dealing with their daughter, Pink said Hart is “very gentle … but he wants her to be tough." She added in the same interview that her hopes for their son, saying, “And I want Jameson to be allowed to be sensitive. So I think between the two of us, we’ll try not to create two monsters.”

I'd say the pair have a pretty good handle on what it takes to raise emotionally expressive children. And what's a couple split tires between soulmates?