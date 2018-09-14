From food blogger to Food Network sensation, Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, is a powerhouse in the kitchen and in business. Her easy-to-make meals and sweet, country charm lure in readers and home cooks everywhere. In the past few years, her empire has expanded to include a line of Pioneer Woman cookware and baking items at Walmart. Now it seems as though she's as taken with the pressure cooker rage as the rest of the nation because starting Sept. 15, you will be able to buy one of her new Pioneer Woman Instant Pots. They're specially designed to look great while providing the even cook that Instant Pot adorees the world over have come to expect from the popular appliance.

The new Pioneer Woman Instant Pots are available in two patterns: royal blue or turquoise floral. Both are kitschy-chic, and reminiscent of a cute tablecloth that you might find in your granny's closet. Priced at a reasonable $99 for the 6-quart appliance, I'm sure they're going to be at the top of many Christmas lists this year. They're fun and vibrant, and personally, I can't wait to see what recipes Drummond comes up with to cook in her pretty pot on her show.

The Instant Pot has changed the way I cook. In my family, we eat a ton of rice, and I've found that the Instant Pot does a better job than even our pricey electric rice cooker. Also, I'm a busy mom. I work all day, I attend graduate school at night, and my kids are involved in a ton of activities My Instant Pot allows me to get a good, healthy meal on the table in a fraction of the time it would normally take me to cook.

Personally, I love the searing function of the Instant Pot, which is something you don't get with a regular slow cooker style appliance. Brown food is tasty food, and the Instant Pot allows you to get a great crust on that side of beef before you cook it with the wine and veggies. It makes a huge difference in the complexity of the flavors. Knowing Ree Drummond's love of all things beef — her husband is a rancher, after all — I can only assume that she'll write a terrific stew recipe to cook in everyone's new Pioneer Woman Instant Pot. That woman can do some serious cooking with a chuck roast and little else. It's something to behold.

This gorgeous pot almost didn't come to exist. Drummond told PopSugar before the launch, "I was a little resistant to jump into the Instant Pot world because I like my Dutch oven and I don't like to get a lot of new electronic kitchen equipment. But once I started using it, and I'm sure everybody who has used an Instant Pot has this moment where they're like, 'I had no idea life could be this way!'" She eventually began thinking of ways to make it better, namely her "signature florals," which are all over her line of home goods at Walmart. They show up on everything from stock pots to duvets, and each one is prettier and more colorful than the last.

Like everything Drummond does and creates, this Instant Pot has an eye on value. Normally, these pots go from $90 up to well over $150, but Drummond and Walmart are keeping the price low on this one, making it fit into more families' budgets. These Instant Pots are pretty and practical, and will no doubt change the way you cook as much as mine has shifted my whole evening routine. Get on this deal before they sell out. It's one appliance you won't mind leaving out on the counter.