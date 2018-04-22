Royal family fans are experiencing quite the season, with all of the super exciting things happening in the lives of the royal family (and those who are royal family adjacent). With Prince William and Kate Middleton set to welcome their third child within a matter of days and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed a few weeks later, the word "excited" doesn't even begin to cover everything. But now fans have another reason to be even happier. According to Reuters, Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, James Matthews, proving there has never been a more exciting time to watch the royal family. Romper's request for comment was not immediately returned, and a rep for Middleton declined to comment to People.

Pippa reportedly first started telling her close family and friends about hr pregnancy during her 12 week scan last week, according to The Sun, which was the first to report the news of Pippa's pregnancy, according to Elle. And from the sounds of it, according to The Sun, everyone (not just royal watchers) are super excited for this pregnancy — including Pippa herself. "When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed," a friend reportedly told The Sun.

How could she not be overjoyed? Especially since this news reportedly puts Pippa just out of her first trimester and she is reportedly due in October, according to Reuters. Just when you thought the royal family couldn't stop growing, this news adds one more to the ever growing bunch.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Although this news could not be any greater it is important to keep in mind that Pippa and Matthews have not yet confirmed or denied the pregnancy. But with that in mind, Pippa's pregnancy isn't that far of reach, especially given her past experiences with kids.

When Pippa got married last May, people could not get over how sweetly Pippa interacted with her niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who respectively served as a pageboy and bridesmaid in her wedding. This, of course, led people to wonder when Pippa and Matthews would welcome their own children into the world. And before Pippa got married, people were already speculating about this. In 2016, right after she got engaged, People reported that Pippa and Matthews were looking forward to getting married, "having kids, and leading a quiet life" after settling down. Almost one year after their wedding, this prophecy is pretty much coming true.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With this announcement, it's clear that Pippa and Kate will have their new babies be pretty close in age, with Kate's baby due any day now, according to the Telegraph. For two sisters who are incredibly close, according to E! News (they're less than two years apart in age), this is the kind of thing they only dream about when they're younger. In 2014, Pippa said, during an appearance on TODAY, that her relationship with her sister hadn't changed, according to E! News, even with her sister's fancy new royal title. "But we spend a lot of time together," Pippa said. "We still do a lot together as a family. And I think that's really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can be sort of normal with each other, treat each other normally."

And it seems like Kate is excited about the news of Pippa's, too — Kate was reportedly the first person that Pippa told (after Matthews), about the news, according to The Sun. This is such a special time in both of the sister's lives that it's hard not to be incredibly happy for either of them. Pippa's reported pregnancy news is just icing on the proverbial cake.

