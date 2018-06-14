Maybe it dramatically involves the process of giving birth itself, or maybe you're just acutely aware of the fact that a baby is on the way beneath your growing bump. Whatever the case, it isn't a real pregnancy, at least not in your waking life. So what does it mean when you have pregnancy dreams but definitely aren't pregnant? There's no reason to rush to the drugstore for a pregnancy test, because these dreams are not uncommon. Seriously, even men have them sometimes.

Depending on your current life situation, these real-seeming dreams can kind of freak you out. After all, if you aren't actively trying for a baby at the moment, then a surprise pregnancy would probably be a serious cause of stress. But these dreams aren't necessarily your unconscious mind trying to make a real pregnancy known.

For something that you deal with on a nightly basis for most of your life, dreams never totally lose their sense of otherworldly weirdness. Even if you know that you didn't just give birth to twins in the back of a movie theater or something, the feelings that these dreams drag up can be so real. So if you've been thrown for a loop by a pregnancy dream recently, check out the potential meanings. You can rest assured that plenty of other people are just as baffled by dreams as you are, and they've put a lot of time and effort into understanding these weird nighttime visions.

You're Experiencing Positive Personal Growth Giphy Here's a good thought. Maybe the dream means good things are headed your way. "Most of the time, however, dreaming about being pregnant is a positive indication that you are experiencing progress and growth in your life," said Lauri Loewenberg, professional dream analyst, in Hello Giggles. Hopefully it means your life is headed in a fresh and positive direction.

You Need To Face A Big Change Giphy Whether the pregnancy dreams leaves you terrified or elated, it might point to a bigger issue in your life. In general, a dream about pregnancy may unveil some feelings of uncertainty or unease over change in your life, as noted in Refinery 29. Maybe something feels out of control, or you're experiencing some concerns about your career.

A New Project Or Goal Is Forming Giphy Do you have a new life goal or important project on the horizon? Dreams about pregnancy may represent the formation of a new idea or direction in your life, as noted in Dream Moods. The dream might represent the birth of something new in your life that isn't necessarily a baby.

You're About To Get Creative Giphy Maybe the dream means you're about to create something new. "At its core, this dream is about creativity," said Ally Mead, who has studied at the Jungian Institute of Los Angeles, in HuffPost. “Women literally create new life out of their bodies. If you dream of being pregnant, you are likely craving time to be creative, or ‘dreaming up’ a new and exciting creative project that will come into existence down the line." Whether you're painting your masterpiece or redecorating a room, some creative project will soon be underway.

You Need A New Creative Hobby Giphy If your creativity has been stifled for a while, then the dream may point to the need for a new hobby. Basically, a dream about being pregnant can mean you need a new creative outlet, as noted in Baby Med. Do you crave a new way to express yourself?

You're Super Stressed Giphy Do you have a lot going on? Sometimes a dream about falling pregnant, and the ways that would complicate your life, means you're already stressed out to the max, as noted in Hello Baby Bump. It may be a sign that you need to decrease the stress load in your work or personal life.