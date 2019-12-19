With just a few weeks left to go until they welcome their first child, John David and Abbie Duggar posed for some stunning maternity photos recently. Not only is the Counting On star glowing in the images from the new photo shoot, but many think there's an extra-special meaning behind the maternity pictures.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, John David and Abbie posted a series of maternity photos to their shared Instagram account. The beautiful pictures included traditional shots of the Counting On couple smiling together with their hands on Abbie's bump. "Thanks to @maggie.ruth.photography for capturing these special pictures for us as we anticipate getting to meet our baby girl very soon!" the parents-to-be captioned their post, along with the hashtag #36weeks.

Probably because of how infrequently John and Abbie post updates to Instagram, their followers seemed especially enamored with the maternity shoot. (But also, they really are that cute.) Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law could hardly stand how adorable the couple is in the shots.

"So cute!!" Jinger Vuolo commented.

Jana Duggar wrote, "Too cute!!" alongside heart-eyed emojis.

Jill Dillard declared, "Aww! You look amazing! Love these pics!"

Meanwhile, Anna Duggar wrote, "Y’all are SO ADORABLE!!!! Can’t wait to meet your little one!!!!

Plenty of non-Duggar Instagram users ooh-ed and ahhh-ed over the maternity photos, too. Many of them also wondered if Abbie was feeling any better now, in light of her battling hyperemesis gravidarum, now that she's 36 weeks along. (Hopefully, for her sake!)

However, some Instagram followers also pointed out the orbs of light visible in a couple of the photos — along with their special meaning. "The light orbs!! When they show up we think they are a loved one that passed letting you know they are with you," one person commented.

If you remember, John David's grandmother — Jim Bob's mother — Mary Duggar died unexpectedly in June in what was ruled an accidental drowning, according to People. And that's exactly who some Instagram users thought of when they spotted the orbs.

Another Instagram user replied, "I couldn’t agree more! Thinking it could be Grandma Duggar!!!" Yet another person commented, "Did you notice the orbs in the pictures? Grandma Duggar is watching over your baby girl."

Maggie Ruth — Abbie's sister and the photographer behind the maternity shoot — tells Romper that she, too, has heard about the orbs and the meaning some people attribute to them. However, there's actually another explanation for them. "The light seen in these photos is called sun flare," she explained. "It happens when the sunlight bounces off of a camera lens. I’m a big fan of golden hour as it is perfect lighting for it!"

And there you have it!

It's difficult to say for sure if the concept of light orbs would align with the Duggars' fundamental Christian values or not. But I'm sure they are a source of comfort to plenty of people who do believe they represent loved ones who have passed watching over them. One thing I'm sure we can all agree on? John David and Abbie Duggar totally rocked their recent maternity photo shoot.