America Ferrera wore a warrior-themed gown to the 2020 Oscars red carpet, the dress inspired by her character Astrid from How To Train A Dragon as well as her Honduran ancestors. She paired the look with an implacable air of mistiness around her due date, when the pregnant Ferrera was asked about the future arrival of baby number two.

ABC's George Pennacchio asked the question on fans' minds during a red carpet interview, and Ferrera remained coy about her due date, simply responding that she would greet her second child "in the spring/summer." (Well, that narrows it down a ton.)

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Ferrera took to Instagram to show off her glamorous look for the star-studded event. In the photo, the mom-to-be wore her red gown and gold headpiece while performing a textbook "cradle of pregnant bump." She captioned the shot, "#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

Ferrera spilled the beans about the impending arrival of her second child via Instagram on New Year's Eve. The Superstore star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams already have a 1-year-old little son, Sebastian Piers Williams, who helped with the adorable pregnancy announcement. Along with a photo of Ryan and Sebastian resting their hands on the expecting mama's bump, Ferrera captioned her post with, "Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

Hopefully, Ferrera is feeling well — spring/summer isn't far off.